IND vs WI 2026, 2nd T20I Ranchi Weather Updates: Will dew and toss play BIG role in second game

Dew and possibly thunderstorms can play a big role in the second T20I of the five-match series between India and West Indies in Ranchi on Friday.

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India's Ravi Bishnoi bowls under lights in Ranchi on Thursday. (Source: X)

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I: The action in the five-match T20I series between India and West Indies is set to head to JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi for the second game with Shreyas Iyer’s side already 1-0 up in the series.

With winter slow starting to creep up in the north of India, the weather in starting to get cooler in Ranchi as well. While the maximum temperature on Friday is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, it will come down to around 20 degrees Celsius when the match gets underway around 7pm IST.

There is, however, possibility of rain and thunderstorms on Friday as well. According to the Met department, there is around 65 per cent probability of rain and around 39 per cent chances of thunderstorms as well.

There will be around 27 per cent cloud cover over the city as well with around 1.8mm of rain for a hour and a half being predicted.

Check Ranchi weather update for India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match HERE…

However, the other major concern for both sides could be the dew at the ground especially in the second innings of the game. During the practice session on Thursday evening, a thick layer of dew was visible during Team India’s practice session. There are concerns that dew may play a major role at the venue especially in the second innings of the game.

Ranchi have not hosted a night T20I match since January 2023 where New Zealand had successfully managed to defend 176 against the hosts. But Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said it was a ‘good batting surface’ which should help batters from both sides.

Indian spinners played a big role in bowling out West Indies for 171 in Lucknow before Shreyas Iyer’s maiden century helped them chase down the target in less than 15 overs. But if dew sets in at the ground, bowling second might be very perilous especially for the spinners.

The average first innings score in Ranchi has been around 161 with teams batting first and second winning two matches each. It will be interesting to see what captain Shreyas Iyer and Shai Hope will opt to do if they win the toss on Friday evening.