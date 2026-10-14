IND vs WI 2026 4th T20I, Hyderabad Weather Updates: Dew to worry teams at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, new pitch a concern

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is expected to offer a new pitch for the fourth T20I match between India and West Indies on Wednesday.

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Will rain affect India vs West Indies 4th T20 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20: Team India bowling has been under the hammer since the five-match T20I series began against West Indies earlier this month. Apart from the opening game in Lucknow when Indians managed to restrict the visitors to 171, the bowling attack from the home side has been under tremendous pressure.

Shreyas Iyer’s side failed to defend 249 runs in Ranchi where dew played a massive part in the second innings of the game. Shai Hope century helped West Indies overhaul the 250-run target with more than an over to spare.

The hosts got some relief in the third game in Indore where the absence of dew helped them maintain some semblance of control in the contest and eke out a 14-run win even after posting 223 runs in the first innings. The concern over dew will once again come back to haunt the Indian side as they head into the fourth T20I match of the series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Indians would have happy memories of this venue as they almost manage to topple the impossible target of 300 runs against West Indies in a T20I match at the venue a couple of years back. If dew does make an appearance in the second half of the game on Wednesday, a total of 300 is what the Indian team might need.

The temperature in Hyderabad has started to get cooler with the temperature in the evening expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius when the game begins around 7pm IST. While there is no possibility of rain predicted in the city, the humidity will be hovering around 61 per cent while the dew point has been predicted around 19 degrees.

There will only be a cloud cover of around 10 per cent on Wednesday evening in Hyderabad.

Check Hyderabad weather update for India vs West Indies 4th T20I matches HERE…

The other major cause of concern will be the new pitch on offer at the Rajiv Gandhi Intenational Stadium. Indian vice-captain Tilak Varma, who is playing his first ‘home’ game since his elevation, refused to predict how the new surface might behave on Wednesday night.

However, if we consider the past record of T20 matches in Hyderabad scores of 310, 297, 286 and 277 have been achieved in the last two years. Another run-fest is definitely in the offing, it remains to be seen if Shreyas Iyer’s bowling attack can maintain some semblance of control at the venue.