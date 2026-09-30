IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Big blow for West Indies, star player ruled out after 101 in series opener

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Star West Indies player has been ruled out of the Guwahati clash after scoring 101 in the series opener against India. Here's what happened.

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Justin Greaves ruled out ahead of second ODI against India. (Photo: IANS)

West Indies have suffered a blow ahead of the second ODI against India, with Justin Greaves ruled out of the match due to a calf injury. Greaves picked up the injury while scoring his maiden ODI century in the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram.

The second ODI will be played in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 30, with West Indies looking to level the three-match series after losing the first game.

West Indies star misses second ODI after century in series opener

Greaves produced an impressive knock of 101 off 108 balls in the first ODI, helping West Indies post 295/7. The 32-year-old was one of the main reasons the visitors reached a competitive total after putting together a 135-run opening partnership with Brandon King.

However, Greaves was struggling with his calf towards the end of his innings and did not come out to field when India began their chase.

Cricket West Indies confirmed his absence in an official statement.

“Justin Greaves has been ruled out of the second game of the ODI series against India after sustaining a calf injury,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

“Greaves picked up the injury during his innings in the opening match of the series.”

West Indies face selection challenge

Greaves’ absence leaves West Indies with a big change to make at the top of the batting order. He had given the team a strong start in the opening game and played a key role in setting up their total.

With the opener unavailable, teenager Jewel Andrew could be considered for a place higher up the order. The young batter could get an opportunity as West Indies try to find a new opening combination for the Guwahati match.

The visitors will also hope their other batters can step up after India chased down the 296-run target with ease in the first ODI.

India lead 1-0 in three-match series

West Indies scored 295/7 in the series opener, with Greaves’ hundred providing the base. John Campbell and Amir Jangoo also made important contributions with the bat.

India, however, completed the chase in just 41.4 overs to win by eight wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill both scored centuries, putting India in complete control of the run chase.

With Greaves now unavailable, West Indies will need another batter to fill the gap and provide early momentum. India, meanwhile, will enter the second ODI knowing that another win in Guwahati will seal the three-match series.

Greaves’ injury comes at a bad time

Greaves had made an immediate impact in the series by scoring his first ODI hundred against India. His innings gave West Indies hope of putting pressure on the hosts, but his injury means he will now watch the second game from the sidelines.

The West Indies camp will also be monitoring his recovery ahead of the third ODI, scheduled for October 3.