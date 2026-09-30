IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav surpasses Anil Kumble to achieve this bowling record – Watch

Kuldeep Yadav has become the fourth Indian spinner overall to rack up 200 wickets in the second longest format of the game

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India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls a delivery during the second ODI match against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Indian chinaman Kuldeep Yadav entered the record books in the second of the three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Guwahati as the wrist spinner became the fastest Indian spinner to complete 200 one-day international wickets.

The left-arm wrist-spinner reached the landmark when he dismissed Keemo Paul in the 46th over. Paul tried to hit a flighted delivery over long-on but failed to clear Virat Kohli, who completed a simple catch. Kuldeep celebrated the wicket knowing he had achieved a major milestone in his career.

Kuldeep reached 200 ODI wickets in his 123rd match, breaking Anil Kumble’s record. The former India spinner had taken 200 wickets in 147 matches, a mark that had stood for 28 years.

Also Read: Good news for Virat Kohli fans in the middle of ODI series against West Indies, star India batter is closing in on captain Shubman Gill

Kuldeep had entered the game with 198 wickets from 122 ODIs. He needed two wickets to join an exclusive group of Indian bowlers who have taken 200 or more wickets in the 50-over format.

His first wicket of the innings was West Indies captain Shai Hope, who was dismissed for 104. Hope failed to read Kuldeep’s googly and was caught after attempting to play across the line. Kuldeep then removed Paul to complete the landmark.

Kuldeep finished with figures of 2/65 from his 10 overs. While the West Indies batting dominated most of the innings, Kuldeep still managed to achieve one of the biggest milestones of his ODI career.

He is now the fourth Indian spinner to take 200 ODI wickets after Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja. Overall, he became the ninth Indian bowler to reach the mark.

The milestone also came just three days after Kuldeep played a major role in India’s eight-wicket win in the first ODI. He took 4/40 in Thiruvananthapuram and was named Player of the Match.

What happened in the first innings

West Indies posted a huge 405/7 after being asked to bat first. John Campbell led the charge with 101 off 68 balls, while Shai Hope scored 104 from 94 deliveries. Amir Jangoo added a quick 114 off 77 balls. The three centuries helped West Indies post their highest ODI total against India. Campbell and Hope put on 110 runs, while Hope and Jangoo added 182 for the third wicket.

India’s bowling attack struggled to contain the West Indies batters, with Kuldeep taking 2/65 and Ravindra Jadeja and Gurnoor Brar also claiming two wickets each. All eyes will now be on Indian captain Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to chase this mammoth target.