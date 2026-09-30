IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma needs 73 runs to join elite list, Virat Kohli chases another Guwahati milestone

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma eyes a huge milestone, while Virat Kohli aims to continue his stunning record in Guwahati.

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Team India stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Photo: IANS)

India will return to action against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. While India lead the series 1-0 after a comfortable win in Thiruvananthapuram, the spotlight will once again be on veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Both players have strong records in Guwahati and will have another chance to add to their impressive numbers when they take the field. Rohit is also close to a major ODI milestone, while Kohli will look to continue his excellent run in Assam.

Rohit Sharma 73 runs away from this milestone

Rohit Sharma needs 73 more runs to become only the third Indian batter to score 12,000 runs in ODI cricket. The opener went into the series with 11,895 runs and added 32 in the first ODI, taking his tally to 11,927.

The 39-year-old has played 289 ODIs and has scored 34 centuries and 62 fifties. If Rohit reaches the landmark in Guwahati, he will join an elite group that already includes Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Guwahati has been a happy venue for Rohit

Rohit has enjoyed batting at the Barsapara Stadium. In his two ODI innings at Guwahati, he has collected 235 runs at an average of 235.00, including a century and a fifty.

His best performance came against West Indies in 2018 when he smashed an unbeaten 152 off 117 balls. With the surface expected to offer plenty for batters, Rohit will hope to make another big contribution in the second ODI.

Virat Kohli has scored a century every time in Assam

Virat Kohli’s numbers in Assam are even more impressive. The former India captain has played three ODIs in the state and has scored a century in each outing, a venue where he has always delivered big.

Kohli’s three ODI scores in Assam include 105 against New Zealand in 2010, an unbeaten 140 against West Indies in 2018 and 113 against Sri Lanka in 2023. Overall, he has scored 358 runs in three innings at an average of 119.33.

Kohli enters Guwahati after 139 not out

Kohli will arrive in Guwahati with plenty of confidence after his unbeaten 139 in the first ODI. He crossed 15,000 ODI runs during that innings and became only the second batter after Tendulkar to reach the milestone.

He has also made 523 ODI runs in seven matches this year, including two centuries and three fifties. With another strong record waiting for him in Guwahati, Kohli will be one of the biggest talking points of the second ODI.

India look to seal the series

India won the opening ODI by eight wickets after chasing down West Indies’ 295/7 in only 41.4 overs. Kohli and Shubman Gill scored centuries, while Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets.

West Indies will need a stronger all-round performance in Guwahati to stay alive in the series. For India, another win would seal the series, with Rohit and Kohli once again expected to attract much of the attention.