IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s knock goes in vain as Shai Hope’s century powers West Indies to a 6-wicket win

Shai Hope's match-winning knock powers West Indies to a 6-wicket win over India in the second T20I of the series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

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West Indies defeat India by 6 wickets in 2nd T20I

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: The second match of the T20I series was completed between India and West Indies, where the Men in Blue suffered a 6-wicket defeat against their rivals at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

After winning the toss, Shai Hope’s West Indies opted to bowl first and invited the hosts to bat first. Indian opening pair, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, opened the innings and gave a solid start by displaying their hitting abilities.

Abhishek Sharma failed to deliver his magic for the Indian team as West Indies’ key spinner, who played a crucial role for his side in today’s match, Roston Chase dismissed Abhishek for a low score of 20 runs off 12 balls, including 2 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 166.

After his dismissal, the duo of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan showcased a spectacular innings for the Indian side in this important clash. Sanju Samson backed his confidence and registered a remarkable innings. Speaking about his knock, Sanju Samson scored 82 runs off 41 balls. In his knock, he smashed 9 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 200.

Players like Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma guided the team to a good total by displaying a sensational batting performance. Ishan Kishan scored 43 runs off 22 balls. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma also played short but impressive knocks. Shreyas Iyer scored 40 runs and Tilak Varma scored 44 runs.

This brilliant batting performance helped the Indian side to put 249 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Roston Chase was the star performer for West Indies in bowling as he took a three-wicket haul by dismissing Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube.

It’s time to discuss West Indies’ batting performance. At the beginning, star Indian pacer Mayank Yadav put massive pressure on their rivals in this match as he managed to dismiss Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer on back-to-back deliveries.

Mayank Yadav also bowled Rovman Powell, who was looking dangerous as he smashed some impressive boundaries for West Indies in this match. After that, West Indies started the real dominance as skipper Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford showcased spectacular batting performances at the crucial point of the game.

Both batters switched their gears and started smashing boundaries. The duo of Hope and Rutherford gave a major boost to West Indies by completing their respective fifties. Speaking about their innings, Sherfane Rutherford scored 84 runs off 37 balls, including 7 fours and 7 sixes.

On the other hand, captain Shai Hope was smashing impressive boundaries, after Sherfane Rutherford’s dismissal. He continued the same dominance with Romario Shepherd, who was also helping him with the boundaries. Shai Hope finished the game by smashing six on Axar Patel’s delivery, which also helped him to complete his century and secured West Indies’ victory by 6 wickets.

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde