IND Vs WI, 3rd ODI: India clinch series but Shai Hope’s century help visitors claim consolation win

Know all about Shai Hope’s unbeaten 162 as West Indies beat India by five wickets in the third ODI, while India sealed the three-match series 2-1.

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Shai Hope 162 guides West Indies to thrilling five-wicket win (Photo: IANS)

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Shai Hope produced a sensational unbeaten 162 as West Indies pulled off a record chase to beat India by five wickets in the third and final ODI at New Chandigarh on Saturday. Hope stayed till the end and guided his team to 352/5 in 48.2 overs, with 10 balls to spare.

Hope smashed 17 fours and three sixes during his 143-ball knock and became the key figure in West Indies’ highest successful ODI chase. His second straight century also helped the visitors register their first ODI win over India since 2023.

India win series 2-1 despite third ODI defeat

The loss ended India’s hopes of completing a clean sweep, but Shubman Gill’s team still won the three-match ODI series 2-1. India had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches.

West Indies, meanwhile, signed off with a memorable victory after chasing down a target of 352. Hope led the chase from the front and remained unbeaten until the winning runs were scored.

Hope and Jangoo put West Indies on track

West Indies made a fast start to the chase, with Hope and John Campbell finding boundaries early. Mohammed Siraj eventually broke the opening stand by bowling Campbell for 10.

Amir Jangoo then joined Hope and kept the pressure on India. Jangoo scored 67 off 56 balls and added 109 runs with Hope. His innings included a couple of attacking shots and helped West Indies comfortably move toward the target.

Jangoo was eventually run out after a mix-up, but Hope continued to control the chase. He reached his century in the 34th over and kept attacking as the required rate came down.

Hope finishes the job

Keemo Paul added 44 off 35 balls and shared a useful partnership with Hope before falling to Gurnoor Brar. Matthew Forde was then dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav, but West Indies remained firmly in control.

Hope shifted gears in the final overs and brought the target within reach. Anshul Kamboj also overstepped when Hope was on 146, giving the West Indies captain another opportunity. Hope made full use of it, reaching 150 before finishing the chase with a six and a single off Naman Dhir.

Earlier, KL Rahul’s unbeaten 129, Rohit Sharma’s 92 and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 57 helped India post 351/7. Jayden Seales took three wickets, while Keemo Paul claimed two.

Brief Scores:

India: 351/7 in 50 overs (KL Rahul 129*, Rohit Sharma 92, Ruturaj Gaikwad 57; Jayden Seales 3/62, Keemo Paul 2/71)

West Indies: 352/5 in 48.2 overs (Shai Hope 162*, Amir Jangoo 67; Naman Dhir 1/33, Mohammed Siraj 1/52)