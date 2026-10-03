IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI: Who will make their places for the final clash?

Here is the predicted playing XI for the third ODI of the series between India and West Indies. Take a look and find out the squads by scrolling down.

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IND vs WI 3rd ODI predicted playing XI

India take on West Indies in third and final ODI at PCA International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh on Saturday. India have already won the series so the team can make a few changes and give some other players a chance.

Rohit Sharma and captain Shubman Gill are expected to open the batting for India. Both players are in good form. Gill scored 223 runs in the second ODI, while Rohit also hit a century. Virat Kohli is expected to bat at No. 3.

Ruturaj Gaikwad could come in next, followed by KL Rahul, who is likely to keep wickets. Naman Dhir could also get a chance in the middle order. Ravindra Jadeja is expected to play as the main all-rounder.

In the bowling attack, India could have Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar as the other fast bowlers. Kuldeep Yadav is likely to lead the spin attack, while Mohammed Siraj could also play.

West Indies are also expected to make a few changes. John Campbell and Keacy Carty could open the innings, while captain Shai Hope is likely to bat at No. 3. Amir Jangoo and Sherfane Rutherford could follow him.

Roston Chase is expected to play as an all-rounder. West Indies could choose between Keemo Paul and Matthew Forde for another all-round option.

Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales are expected to lead the pace attack. The team could also choose between Shamar Joseph and Gudakesh Motie. Vitel Lawes is also expected to be part of the team.

India vs West Indies Predicted Playing XI:

West Indies predicted playing XI: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul/Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph/Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes.

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

With India already leading the series, the third ODI will be a chance for both teams to test their players and end the series with a win.