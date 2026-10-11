IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma unlocks BIG accomplishment against West Indies in Indore

Abhishek Sharma succeeded to achieve a new milestone against West Indies in the third T20I of the series in Indore. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Abhishek Sharma's new achievement vs WI in third T20I (Photo - BCCI )

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Team India is playing the second match of the T20I series against West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Both sides will try to win the match to increase the lead in the series.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Playing XIs:

India’s playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

West Indies’ playing XI: Shai Hope (c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

West Indies had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For the Indian team, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opened the innings, where Sanju Samson was dismissed early by the West Indies’ bowling lineup for 3 runs off 6 balls. West Indies’ star pacer Shamar Joseph helped his side to get the early breakthrough in this match.

Meanwhile, star Indian opener and attacking batter, Abhishek Sharma, had different plans for this match as he started showcasing his attacking approach and gave a major setback to West Indies’ bowlers in this match. Before this match, Abhishek Sharma was 33 runs away from achieving a big milestone in his career.

In this match, Abhishek Sharma scored 69 runs off 30 balls. In his knock, Abhishek smashed 6 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 230. His dependable batting performance created a buzz at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Not only this, he also put pressure on West Indies’ bowling lineup in this match as he was constantly clearing deliveries for boundaries. Mostly the ball was seen talking to the crowd present in the stadium.

While delivering this brilliance for his side, Abhishek Sharma also achieved a huge milestone in his career as before this match, he was 33 runs away to complete his 2,000 runs in T20I, which he successfully completed after scoring an impressive knock against West Indies in the third match of the T20I series.