IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma’s bizarre run out after mix-up with Axar Patel – WATCH

Tilak Varma’s bizarre run out during the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I. India posted 223 all out, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s 69.

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IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma's bizarre run out after mix-up with Axar Patel

India batter Tilak Varma suffered an unusual run out during the third T20I against the West Indies in Indore on Sunday. Tilak and Axar Patel appeared to believe that a shot had reached the boundary, but their confusion proved costly as the visitors took advantage of the situation to dismiss the left-hander.

The incident took place in the 17th over when Gudakesh Motie bowled a full toss down the leg side. Axar flicked the ball away and the pair initially completed a single. However, instead of staying alert and looking for another run, the two batters stopped to talk, seemingly under the impression that the ball had gone for four.

Tilak Varma pays the price for miscommunication

Axar and Tilak even exchanged a fist-bump before realising that the ball was still in play. West Indies wicketkeeper Shai Hope quickly gathered the ball and attempted a run out at the striker’s end before the visitors moved the ball back to Motie.

, ?! A near-boundary save turns into a run-out as the West Indies catch Tilak Varma short of his crease! #INDvWI 3rd T20I | LIVE NOW https://t.co/GmwwFjql5J https://t.co/plCeyKV5SE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2026

The replays showed that Axar managed to get back inside his crease. However, Tilak was well short of safety when Motie removed the bails at the other end. The third umpire ruled him out, leaving the Indian batter to walk back after a costly lapse in concentration.

Axar had a wry smile when the decision appeared on the screen, while India head coach Gautam Gambhir looked visibly unhappy in the dugout.

Ian Bell’s 2011 run out still remembered

The incident brought back memories of a similar dismissal involving England batter Ian Bell during the 2011 Trent Bridge Test against India.

Bell and his partner Eoin Morgan believed a shot had reached the boundary and walked away from their crease to talk. However, the ball had remained in play, allowing India’s fielders to return it and run Bell out.

Although the dismissal was valid under the rules, then India captain MS Dhoni withdrew the appeal during the tea break. Bell was allowed to resume his innings, making the incident one of the most memorable moments of that series.

Azhar Ali suffered a similar fate in 2018

Another comparable incident took place during the 2018 Abu Dhabi Test between Pakistan and Australia. Pakistan batter Azhar Ali edged a delivery and, believing it had reached the boundary, walked towards the middle of the pitch to speak with Asad Shafiq.

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc had stopped the ball just inside the rope. He returned it to wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who removed the bails while Azhar was away from his crease. With the ball still in play, the batter was given out.

Abhishek Sharma powers India to post 223

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma struck 69 off just 30 balls to help India post 223 all out in 20 overs. His innings featured six fours and five sixes, while Ishan Kishan contributed 37 off 18 deliveries.

Tilak made 28 from 16 balls before his unusual dismissal. Nitish Kumar Reddy added 21 off 14 balls, while Axar scored 20 off 14. For the West Indies, Roston Chase and Shamar Springer picked up two wickets each, conceding 38 and 50 runs respectively.

Brief score: India 223 all out in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 69; Roston Chase 2/38).