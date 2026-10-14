IND vs WI 4th T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s cheeky toss antics leaves Shai Hope in splits, video goes viral – WATCH

Shreyas Iyer left Shai Hope smiling with his pretend coin-toss gesture before the IND vs WI 4th T20I in Hyderabad. Scroll down to watch the viral moment.

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India's captain Shreyas Iyer and West Indies' captain Shai Hope at the toss before the fourth T20I (Photo: IANS)

India captain Shreyas Iyer shared a light-hearted moment with West Indies skipper Shai Hope before the toss of the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Iyer appeared to pretend to toss the coin before the official call, leaving Hope amused as the two captains waited for the toss proceedings to begin.

The moment soon went viral on social media with fans reacting on the cheeky gesture of the Indian captain. The incident took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where India were looking to secure the five-match series with a win.

Shreyas Iyer’s playful gesture leaves Shai Hope smiling

As presenter Ravi Shastri went through the usual pre-toss routine, Iyer appeared to act as if he was tossing the coin before the official toss had taken place. Hope seemed to enjoy the moment, and the two captains shared a laugh.

Toss #TeamIndia have won the toss & will bowl first in the 4️⃣th #INDvWI T20I. Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ksuQbTW6n5 @mflone_ https://t.co/UgqEljYIIE — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2026

The brief exchange added a lighter touch to the build-up to an important match for both sides. While India had the chance to take an unassailable lead, West Indies needed a win to keep the series alive and force a decider.

Iyer’s gesture soon became a talking point online, with the focus shifting briefly from the match to the friendly exchange between the two captains.

After the playful moment, the official toss went ahead, with Iyer winning it and choosing to bowl first. India entered the contest with a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after winning the third T20I by 14 runs in Indore.

The Indian captain said the decision was influenced by the relaid pitch at the venue. He also expected the hard surface to offer some extra bounce to the bowlers.

India decided to field an unchanged playing XI for the fourth match. The hosts were aiming to maintain the momentum from their previous victory and seal the series in Hyderabad.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies make two changes for must-win match

West Indies made two changes to their side as they looked to level the series. Kamil Pooran and Quentin Sampson were left out, while Romario Shepherd and Jewel Andrew came into the playing XI.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Hope’s team faced a must-win situation, with a defeat handing India a 3-1 lead and the series. The visitors needed a strong all-round performance to challenge the hosts and take the contest to a fifth match.

With the series on the line, the pre-toss banter between Iyer and Hope offered a moment of humour before the focus returned to the action on the field.