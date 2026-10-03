IND vs WI Live Streaming details: When and where to watch India vs West Indies clash

Here are the live-streaming details for the third clash of the ODI series between India and West Indies. Find out all the details by scrolling down.

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IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live streaming details

Shubman Gill’s Team India is ready to play the first ODI match of the series against Shai Hope’s West Indies at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A, New Chandigarh. The Men in Blue had already sealed the series by winning the last match of the series.

Star Indian players Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are showcasing their brilliance throughout this series. These stars are delivering their sensation against West Indies.

In the last ODI match, West Indies gave a big total to India as they were batting first. West Indies set the 406-run target for India in 50 overs as their three batters, John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo, completed their centuries in the second ODI and helped their side to make a big total.

Meanwhile, the target of 406 runs was difficult to chase for the Indian team. But, Indian opening pair Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma displayed their heroic performance against West Indies. Skipper Shubman Gill showed his match-winning innings for India by smashing a double hundred for India.

In the second ODI match, he remained unbeaten with a score of 223 runs off 133 balls. In his knock, he smashed 26 fours and 8 sixes. On the other hand, legendary player Rohit Sharma also completed his century as he scored 101 runs off 75 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes. Their impressive batting performance powered India to finish the match 43.3 overs.

Now, let’s discuss the important part of the match as here are all the details about India vs West Indies third ODI match…

When is India vs West Indies third ODI match going to take place?

The India vs West Indies third ODI match will start on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

Where is India vs West Indies third ODI match going to take place?

The India vs West Indies third ODI match will be held at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A, New Chandigarh.

What time will India vs West Indies third ODI match start?

The India vs West Indies third ODI match will begin at 2:00 PM.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies third ODI match on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies third ODI match will be available on TV Star Sports network in India.

How can I watch India vs West Indies third ODI match in India?

The India vs West Indies third ODI match will be broadcast live on the JioHotstar.