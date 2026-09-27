IND vs WI Live Streaming details: When and where to watch India vs West Indies clash

Look at the live streaming for the first ODI clash as Team India is taking on West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

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IND vs WI 1st ODI livestreaming details

Big day for cricket fans as Shubman Gill’s Team India is ready to play the first ODI match of the series against Shai Hope’s West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Both teams are aiming to win this first clash of the series as it will help them to get a boost for the rest of the matches. The match is exciting for cricket fans as the star Indian duo and legendary players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen back in the team.

The matches of the series will be played at three different venues. Another star player, Ravindra Jadeja, got a chance to play for India in this ODI series as he took his place in the team after a while.

Well, it’s time to look at their respective squads in the ODI series as both teams picked their best players to win the series.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Shai Hope(w/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul

Now, let’s discuss the important part of the match as here are all the details about India vs West Indies first ODI match…

When is India vs West Indies first ODI match going to take place?

The India vs West Indies first ODI match will start on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

Where is India vs West Indies first ODI match going to take place?

The India vs West Indies first ODI match will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will India vs West Indies first ODI match start?

The India vs West Indies first ODI match will begin at 2:00 PM.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies first ODI match on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies first ODI match will be available on TV Star Sports network in India.

How can I watch India vs West Indies first ODI match in India?

The India vs West Indies first ODI match will be broadcast live on the JioHotstar.