India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Weather and Pitch Report: Rain threat looms over Asian Games 2026 semifinal

IND W vs BAN W Weather, Pitch Report: Check Nisshin weather forecast, rain threat and Korogi Sports Park pitch conditions ahead of the Asian Games 2026 semifinal.

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IND W vs BAN W weather and pitch report for Asian Games 2026 semifinals.

India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the second semi-final of the Asian Games Women’s T20 2026 on September 20. The match will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, with the action scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST.

India booked their place in the last four with a comfortable eight-wicket win over hosts Japan in the quarter-final. Bangladesh, meanwhile, advanced after their quarter-final against China was abandoned because of a wet outfield.

India enter semi-final in strong form

India will carry plenty of confidence into the contest after their dominant win over Japan. Shree Charani starred with four wickets, while Shafali Verma produced a quick unbeaten 40 to help India finish the chase in only five overs.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali will be important with the bat, while India have several bowling options through players such as Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani.

Bangladesh look for strong response

Bangladesh will enter the semi-final without having completed a quarter-final match in the tournament. Their game against China was washed out, with Bangladesh progressing on the basis of their higher seeding.

Captain Nigar Sultana and Bangladesh’s experienced players will therefore have an important role to play as they look to handle the pressure of a knockout match.

Nisshin Weather Forecast for India vs Bangladesh

The weather could be a concern ahead of the semi-final. Forecasts for Nisshin indicate cloudy and rainy conditions on September 20, with temperatures around 24-30°C depending on the forecast update. There is also a possibility of rain during the day.

This means both teams will have to keep the weather conditions in mind. Any rain could affect the playing conditions and potentially interrupt the match.

The weather situation is particularly relevant at this venue, as Bangladesh’s previous quarter-final against China was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of a wet outfield.

Korogi Sports Park Pitch Report

Korogi Sports Park has already hosted several matches during the women’s cricket competition. The available venue data suggests that the surface can offer a reasonable contest between bat and ball.

The pitch should give opportunities once the batsmen get used to it and bowlers bowling in good areas can make an impact too. With the possibility of cloudy and wet conditions, teams may need to adjust their approach depending on how the surface behaves on match day.

The venue has also seen low-scoring matches, including India’s quarter-final against Japan, when Japan were bowled out for 57 before India chased down the target in just five overs.

Toss could become crucial

The toss may assume greater importance if the weather affects the surface. Captains will need to assess the conditions before deciding whether to bat or bowl first.

With rain in the forecast, both sides will also be hoping for enough clear weather to complete the semi-final.

India will try to capitalize on their good start, while Bangladesh will want to make the most of the opportunity and book a place in the Asian Games final.