IND-W vs HK-W Live Streaming Info, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match No 7: When, Where, How to Watch India Women Vs Hong Kong Women Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will take on Hong Kong in their second Group A match of ACC Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Thursday.

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Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will take on Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2026 match on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

India Women vs Hong Kong Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A: Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Women cricket team will go up against minnows Hong Kong in their second Group A match of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Indians got their campaign off with a massive 94-run win over Thailand in their opening game of the tournament last week.

A win over Hong Kong will almost ensure a berth in the semifinals ahead of their all-important clash against arch-rivals Pakistan women team on Saturday. There were, however, a few concerns for India after they collapsed from 108 for 2 at one stage to 137 for 9 – losing 7 wickets for 29 runs. “We are playing T20s so it’s not that every time we will be executing our plans. There will be times when we will probably not execute the plans as great as we would have wanted to and so there will be a downfall,” Indian bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi said in the pre-match press conference in Dubai on Wednesday.

Indian opener Shafali Verma was the top-scorer in their opening match against Thailand with 64. “If you see, there was a comeback also. They came back really well (and) stretched the partnership at the end. Those important runs were contributed from the lower-order batters, which probably created that 160 mark and then after that, you saw how they bowled in the game,” Salvi said.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, began with a heartbreaking six-run loss to Thailand in their opening match of the Asia Cup last week. Chasing 121 to win, the Hong Kong side ended up with only 114 for 7 in 20 overs.

– , ️ Mithali Raj breaks down what makes Harmanpreet Kaur truly unstoppable, exclusively on Legends Talk ️ Watch India vs Pakistan in the #DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 on 5th September from… pic.twitter.com/olcG6t3Dob — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 2, 2026

Here are all the details about India Women vs Hong Kong Women Asia Cup 2026 match no 7…

When is India Women vs Hong Kong Women Asia Cup 2026 match no 7 going to take place?

The India Women vs Hong Kong Women Asia Cup 2026 match no 7 will start on Thursday, September 3.

Where is India Women vs Hong Kong Women Asia Cup 2026 match no 7 going to take place?

The India Women vs Hong Kong Women Asia Cup 2026 match no 7 will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will India Women vs Hong Kong Women Asia Cup 2026 match no 7 start?

The India Women vs Hong Kong Women Asia Cup 2026 match no 7 will begin at 8pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 730pm.

Where can I watch India Women vs Hong Kong Women Asia Cup 2026 match no 7 on TV in India?

The India Women vs Hong Kong Women Asia Cup 2026 match no 7 will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India Women vs Hong Kong Women Asia Cup 2026 match no 7 in India?

The India Women vs Hong Kong Women Asia Cup 2026 match no 7 will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India Women vs Hong Kong Women Asia Cup 2026 match no 7 Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Hong Kong Women: Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Maryam Bibi (c), Marina Lamplough, Shanzeen Shahzad, Joyleen Kaur, Shing Chan Dorothea, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Alison Siu, Charlotte Chan, Kaur Mahekdeep, Hailey Wong, Iqra Sahar, Natasha Miles