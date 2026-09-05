IND W vs PAK W: Shree Charani shines as India thrash Pakistan to seal third straight Asia Cup 2026 win

Shree Charani's heroics helped Team India to defeat their arch-rivals Pakistan by a big margin of seven wickets. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India defeat Pakistan by 7 wickets in the Women's Asia Cup 2026

IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026: The match no. 9 of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, was played between India and Pakistan. Where Harmanpreet Kaur’s side showcased a brilliant performance and defeated their arch-rivals by a big margin of 7 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 playing XI:

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

Indian spinners dominate as Pakistan bowled out for just 55 runs

Pakistan had won the toss and decided to bat first. However, this decision was the worst one for them as their batting performance made the match one-sided for the Indian team. Speaking about their batting performance in the match, Pakistan’s opening pair Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar began the innings for their side.

Both batters started the innings with good intent but couldn’t continue it as the Indian spinners sprinkled their magic at the Dubai International Stadium. Players like Shafali Verma, Shree Charani, Deepti Sharma and Prema Dawat showed a brilliant bowling performance. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat put massive pressure on Pakistan’s batting lineup by taking a three-wicket haul.

Both players delivered an exceptional performance in the match. Shree Charani bowled 4 overs in the match and conceded 7 runs and bagged a three-wicket haul in the match. The same performance was delivered by Prema Rawat, who bowled four overs and conceded 9 runs with three wickets.

This amazing bowling performance helped the Indian team to stop Pakistan on the score of 55 runs in just 18 overs.

Fatima Sana strikes early, but Harmanpreet Kaur guides India to third consecutive Asia Cup win

Well, it’s time to discuss the Indian team’s chasing performance. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana opened the innings for Team India, where Shafali smashed a first-ball six in the innings. But, both openers couldn’t hold their wickets till very long as Pakistan’s skipper Fatima Sana showed her brilliance and dismissed the opening pair for early blows.

She also dismissed Pratika Rawal for 4 runs off 3 balls. After the early wickets, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma gathered match-winning runs for the teams as the total was very low. Harmanpreet Kaur smashed the winning shot and helped the Women in Blue to get their third consecutive victory in the Women’s Asia Cp 2026.