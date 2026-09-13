India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2026 Dubai Weather: Will rain play spoilsport in title clash

Here are the pitch and weather reports before the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 between India and Sri Lanka. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-w-vs-sl-w-weather-updates-women-asia-cup-2026-13-sept-india-women-vs-sri-lanka-women-match-pitch-reports-dubai-international-cricket-stadium-dubai-weather-forecast-8523346/ Copy

India W vs Sri Lanka W Women's Asia Cup 2026 final: Weather and pitch report

The wait has finally come to an end, as today, cricket fans will get the winner of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. Team India and Sri Lanka to kick off the final match of the tournament. The winner of the match will become the champion of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026.

India’s strong run continues with a big win over Bangladesh

Both teams delivered an exceptional performance in this performance. Speaking about their performances throughout the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India was in Group A, where they played the three matches in the league stage. The first match they played was against Thailand, where they registered a brilliant victory as they defeated their opponents by 94 runs. Meanwhile, the remaining two matches had also been a great one for them as they faced Hong Kong and their arch-rivals (Pakistan) in the match and continued their dominance to defeat them in the important matches by a big margin.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side’s incredible performances helped them to face Bangladesh in the finals of the tournament, where the match was a little intense and filled with curiosity. However, the Women in Blue managed to make a comeback in the match and defeated their rivals by a big margin of 40 runs to qualify for the finals of the tournament.

Sri Lanka reach the final unbeaten after a strong semi-final win

Well, it’s time to discuss their rivals’ performance in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. They were playing in Group B, where they faced teams like the UAE, Indonesia and Bangladesh. They leave their excellence and impressive remarks in the match. Their positive mindset and performance became a major reason for their wins in the league stage matches. After winning all their matches, they faced Pakistan in the semi-final of the tournament, where they handed them a four-wicket defeat to face India in the finals of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026.

Both teams will play the finals of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the decider match, it’s important to know the pitch and weather report for this important match.

Pitch and weather report for the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 finals

Pitch Report: The Dubai International Stadium has been difficult for batters in this tournament. Most teams have scored low, while India have crossed 150 twice. The pitch helps spinners and slow bowlers, making it hard to score fast.

A score of 135-145 could be a good total. Anything above 150 would be a strong score.

Weather Report: Dubai will be hot during the day, with the temperature around 37°C. It should get a little cooler in the evening.

India vs Sri Lanka’s likely playing XI in the final clash

Before the match, it’s time to see what will be the likely playing XI for both teams in this match as it will be a crucial and important call for them to pick the players who can contribute their best in the final showdown.

India’s predicted playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

Sri Lanka’s predicted playing XI: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Sanjana Kavindi, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya