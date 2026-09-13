IND W vs SL W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 toss: Harmanpreet Kaur’s side give a chance to Gunalan Kamalini in the final clash

Team India made a change in the final against Sri Lanka as they gave a chance to Gunalan Kamalini. Scroll down to find out the full squad and captain's statements.

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IND vs SL Women's Asia Cup 2026 toss

The fans are ready for the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 as Team India and Sri Lanka are ready to kick off the final with great intensity and mindset as well. It’s going to be interesting how both teams will perform in this highly-intense match.

Speaking about the toss of the final match between these two teams, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India had won the toss and decided to bowl first in this match. Here’s what both captains said after the toss about the changes in their team and the importance of the final and winning the tournament as well.

Harmanpreet Kaur reveals India’s final changes, batting plan and approach against Sri Lanka

Here’s what Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said after the toss. “Yeah, we are going to bat first today. Well, I feel it’s a very important game for us, and I think having a score on the board is always positive. That is the reason we decided as a group that we’ll bat first.”

Harmanpreet Kaur opened up on the importance of this final match of the tournament. “Well, I think every final is very important, and at the same time, there is a lot of pressure. I think today’s game is about playing good cricket, staying in the moment and giving your best.

Harmanpreet Kaur reveals the changes they made for the final match against Sri Lanka. “Yes, we do have one change. Pratika is resting today; Kamini is back. Yeah, definitely. I think she has a lot of ability, and hopefully she’ll enjoy herself today.

The Indian skipper shared the target the Indian side keeping in their mind. “Well, I think we are not keeping a specific target in mind. It’s all about using the batting power-play and then see how much we can get.”

Chamari Athapaththu reveals Sri Lanka’s team change and plans for the final

Here’s what Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said after the toss: “If we won the toss, definitely we would have bowl first, because we back our skills. Last few games we have bowled really good. Actually, it’s a really good thing for me as well as the team. As a country, we need to improve our cricket all the time. So we have good players. We will stick with our plans and we’ll try to play positive cricket in the middle.”

She opened up on the changes they made for the final match. “We are going with one change, Vishmi Gunaratne is playing in place of Sanjana Kavindi. I felt we needed some experience. The first six overs are very crucial. So if we can get early wickets, I think there will be pressure on them.”

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya