IND W vs ZIM W, 1st ODI: Shree Charani’s four-wicket haul guides India to victory over Zimbabwe in 1st ODI

Shree Charani's phenomenal bowling performance helped Smriti Mandhana's Team India defeat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets in the first ODI match. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-w-vs-zim-w-1st-odi-shree-charanis-four-wicket-haul-guides-india-to-victory-over-zimbabwe-in-1st-odi-8538682/ Copy

India women beat Zimbabwe women by 9 wickets in 1st ODI (Image - BCCI)

IND W vs ZIM W, 1st ODI: The first ODI match between India women and Zimbabwe women was completed at the Vadora International Cricket Stadium. Smriti Mandhana’s Team India defeated Zimbabwe by a big margin of 9 wickets.

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first in the first ODI against India.But India got off to a good start when Kranti Gaud dismissed opener Loryn Phiri for just one run in the third over.

India had a chance to take another wicket in the same over but wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh dropped Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano’s catch. This gave Zimbabwe some relief. Mugeri-Tiripano and Modester Mupachikwa then tried to build a partnership and score runs for their team.

India kept putting pressure on the batters, but the team missed another chance when Deepti Sharma dropped a catch in the eighth over. Zimbabwe scored 46 runs for one wicket by the end of the powerplay.

After the powerplay, Indian captain Smriti Mandhana gave the ball to Shree Charani. The spinner quickly took a wicket by dismissing Mugeri-Tiripano for 21 runs off 27 balls.

Charani took another wicket in the 15th over. She dismissed Mupachikwa after the batter tried to hit a big shot. Kranti Gaud took the catch, and Mupachikwa was out for 25 runs off 44 balls.

Deepti Sharma then dismissed Sharne Mayers in the 18th over. Mayers tried to hit a big shot but failed to clear the fielders. She scored eight runs off 12 balls before getting out.

Zimbabwe needed a good partnership to get back into the game. Beloved Biza and Nyasha Gwanzura tried to steady the innings. They took singles and doubles and hit a few boundaries. Their partnership helped Zimbabwe cross 100 runs in the 26th over.

Mandhana brought Charani back into the attack, and the spinner did not disappoint. She took a return catch to dismiss Gwanzura for 13 runs off 28 balls.

Biza continued to score runs, while Chiedza Dhururu joined her at the crease. The two batters tried to take Zimbabwe to a good total. Biza scored her half-century in the 35th over with a boundary. She reached 50 runs in 64 balls.

However, Gaud dismissed Dhururu in the same over. She scored 10 runs off 23 balls before getting out.

Michelle Mavunga then played some big shots and helped Zimbabwe score runs quickly. She helped the team cross 160 runs in the 39th over. But Charani dismissed her in the 43rd over to complete her four-wicket haul. Mavunga scored 29 runs off 23 balls.

India took another wicket when Shafali Verma dismissed Zimbabwe’s stand-in captain Nomvelo Sibanda in the next over. India continued to take wickets and stopped Zimbabwe from scoring freely.

Biza was Zimbabwe’s top scorer, but her innings ended when Gaud dismissed her. Smriti Mandhana took the catch. Biza scored 62 runs off 92 balls, including four boundaries.

Deepti Sharma took the last wicket by bowling Tendai Makusha in the 50th over. Zimbabwe were all out for 197 runs in 49.5 overs.

Charani was India’s best bowler, taking four wickets for 23 runs in 10 overs. Gaud took three wickets, Deepti took two, and Shafali took one wicket.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe Women all out for 197 runs in 49.5 overs (Beloved Biza 62, Michelle Mavunga 29; Shree Charani 4-23, Kranti Gaud 3-42) against India Women.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st ODI playing XI:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita

Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Chiedza Dhururu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda(c), Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri, Olinder Chare