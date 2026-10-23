IND W vs ZIM W, 1st ODI: Shree Charani’s four-wicket haul restricts Zimbabwe to 197 runs – WATCH

Shree Charani's impressive bowling performance helped India bowl out Zimbabwe for 197 runs in the first ODI. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Shree Charani's four-wicket haul vs Zimbabwe women in 1st ODI (Image - BCCI)

IND W vs ZIM W, 1st ODI: Team India women’s are playing the first ODI match of the series against Zimbabwe at the Vadora International Cricket Stadium. Star Indian bowler Shree Charani made a big impact on Zimbabwe’s batting lineup as the Indian side bowled out their rivals for 197 runs in 49.5 overs.

Smriti Mandhana’s side lost the toss in the opening ODI match and were invited to bowl first by the visitors. For Zimbabwe, Modester Mupachikwa and Loryn Phiri opened the innings, where the Indian bowling lineup created their dominance from the start of the game.

Kranti Gaud helped her side to get the first wicket by dismissing Loryn Phiri for 1 run off 9 balls in this match. Later on, star Indian bowler, who is known for her brilliant bowling performance and wicket-taking ability, Shree Charani sprinkled her magic at the Vadora International Cricket Stadium and started taking wickets.

She got the first wicket as Modester Mupachikwa. She bowled an impressive delivery to get her wicket for 25 runs off 44 balls. After her dismissal, she backed her skills and sent Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano into the pavilion. Shree Charani dismissed her for 21 runs off 27 balls and succeeded in getting her second wicket of the day.

Not only this, she took the important wicket of Nyasha Gwanzura and dismissed her for 13 runs off 28 balls. At the last moment, she got Mitchel Mavunga’s wicket, who was routing to a good score as she managed to score 29 runs off 23 balls. Speaking about her overall performance, Shree Charani bowled 10 overs and conceded 23 runs while taking a four-wicket haul.

Superb bowling meets fine fielding Glimpses of Sree Charani’s fabulous 4️⃣-fer Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/rohw1JYI7e #TeamIndia | #INDvZIM | @mflone_ https://t.co/35lP21yFHT — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Beloved Biza was the star player for Zimbabwe as she managed to score 62 runs off 92 balls, including 5 fours. She was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe. On the other hand, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud and Deepti Sharma shine with the ball in this opening clash.

Bowling: Kranti Gaud 10-1-42-3, Sayali Satghare 7-0-33-0, Jintimani Kalita 5-0-23-0, Shree Charani 10-3-23-4, Deepti Sharma 9.5-1-44-2, Shafali Verma 8-0-28-1. (More)

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st ODI playing XI:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita

Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Chiedza Dhururu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda(c), Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri, Olinder Chare