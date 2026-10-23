IND-W vs ZIM-W 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI Match at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara: When, Where, How to Watch India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Smriti Mandhana's Team India will face Zimbabwe in their first-ever women's ODI match at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Friday.

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Smriti Mandhana's Team India will take on Zimbabwe in 1st ODI match in Vadodara on Friday. (Source: X)

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI: After more than six months since their last 50-over match in March, the ODI World Cup champions will take on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series beginning at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi in Vadodara on Friday. But the World Champions will have a new skipper in charge, with Smriti Mandhana set to lead as full-time skipper for the first time in an ODI match after replacing Harmanpreet Kaur at the helm.

Mandhana’s Indian team are the only team yet to play a single match in the 2025-29 Women’s Championships cycle with West Indies already turning out in 12 games while New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and their current opponents Zimbabwe have played nine each.

The hosts will look to end a run of three successive losses that they suffered at the hands of Australia in March this year. Mandhana will have a new deputy with all-rounder Deepti Sharma taking over the vice-captain in the 50-over format.

Deepti was not prepared to take Zimbabwe lightly in the ODI series after white-washing them 3-0 in the T20I series which preceded this series. “We are playing against them for the first time, but they look like a different team. They have new players and have built a new team. But the way they have played in T20s, they have some very good players,” Deepti said about Zimbabwe in the pre-match press conference in Vadodara on Thursday.

“You get to learn something from them because they are very good hitters,” Deepti added.

This will be the first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe in women’s ODI cricket ever.

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ODIs Sneak peek into #TeamIndia’s Headshots session ahead of the ODI series against Zimbabwe #INDvZIM | @mflone_ https://t.co/xy42SKTeDx — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 22, 2026

Here are all the details about India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI match…

When is India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI match going to take place?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI match will take place on Friday, October 23.

Where is India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI match going to take place?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI match will be held at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

What time will India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI match start?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI match will begin at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI match LIVE on TV in India?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI match live streaming in India?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI match Predicted 11

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma/Sayali Satghare

Zimbabwe Women: Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo (c), Sharne Mayers/Chiyedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare/Tendai Makusha