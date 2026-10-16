IND W vs ZIM W 2026 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch India women vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I

IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I Live Streaming: Check when, where and how to watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I match live in Raipur today.

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Smriti Mandhana-led India Women to face Zimbabwe Women in 1st T20I at Raipur stadium. (Image: BCCI Women)

Smriti Mandhana will begin her new role as India Women’s full-time captain when the team takes on Zimbabwe Women in the first T20I in Raipur on Friday. The match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium will mark the start of a three-match series between the sides.

India head into the contest after winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. They will look to carry that momentum into the home series and start Mandhana’s captaincy stint with a victory. The match will also be a first in women’s international cricket, as India and Zimbabwe are set to meet for the first time.

Smriti Mandhana takes charge of India women

Mandhana steps into the leadership role with experience of captaining the national side. She has previously led India in 18 T20Is, winning 11 matches, losing six and seeing one end without a result.

She also had success in franchise cricket, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Women’s Premier League titles in 2024 and 2026. Her experience will be important as India prepare for a busy schedule in the coming months.

Harmanpreet Kaur remains part of the squad as a player, with Mandhana taking over the captaincy. The team will hope to combine its experienced players with younger talent as it begins the series.

Zimbabwe look to challenge India

Zimbabwe, captained by Josephine Nkomo, will arrive with the same squad that recently faced West Indies. They managed to win an ODI during that series but lost the T20I matches.

The tour presents a valuable opportunity for Zimbabwe to test themselves against a strong Indian side and gain experience playing in Indian conditions.

The teams will play three T20Is in Raipur on October 16, 18 and 20. The tour will then move to Vadodara for three ODIs on October 23, 25 and 28.

The matches will also give India useful preparation ahead of the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in India in February next year.

When will the India women vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I be played?

The India women vs Zimbabwe women match will take place on Friday, October 16, 2026.

Where will the India women vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I be played?

The match will be hosted at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

What time will the India women vs Zimbabwe women match start?

The first ball is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch India women vs Zimbabwe women match on television and live stream?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast live on the Star Sports Network.