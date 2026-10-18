IND W vs ZIM W 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India women vs Zimbabwe women match live on TV and online

India Women face Zimbabwe Women in the 2nd T20I on October 18. Check the match time, live streaming details, TV channel, pitch report and probable playing XIs.

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When and where to watch India women vs Zimbabwe women 2nd T20I match (Photo: BCCI Women/X)

India Women will face Zimbabwe Women in the second T20I of their three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday, October 18. The hosts lead the series 1-0 after securing a four-wicket win in the opening match and will aim to seal the series with another victory.

The first game was closer than India would have expected. Zimbabwe scored 114/5 in 20 overs, but India lost four wickets for just 19 runs during the chase. Deepti Sharma and debutant Niki Prasad then put together an important 82-run partnership to guide the team home.

With the second match approaching, India will look for a stronger start from their top order under captain Smriti Mandhana.

India look to fix top-order problems

India’s batters struggled early in the first T20I, with Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur all dismissed for single-digit scores. Zimbabwe off-spinner Nyasha Gwanzura caused problems during the powerplay, taking three wickets.

Deepti played a key role with the bat, scoring 49 runs off 37 balls, while Niki showed composure on her international debut. Their partnership helped India recover from a difficult position and complete the chase.

India will want their experienced batters to contribute more in the second match. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will hope Gwanzura can repeat her performance and put the hosts under pressure again.

India women vs Zimbabwe women 2nd T20I: Match details

Match: India women vs Zimbabwe women, 2nd T20I

Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Match time: 7:00 PM IST

Toss time: 6:30 PM IST

Raipur pitch report for India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I match?

The Raipur surface offered good batting conditions in the opening match, with the ball coming on to the bat well. The second T20I should be a similar pitch which should allow the batters to play their shots once they settle down.

Dew could also influence the contest later in the evening. Both teams will need to assess the conditions carefully, especially when deciding how to approach the chase.

Where to watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women live?

Fans in India can watch the second T20I live on the Star Sports Network, with coverage available on its Hindi and English television channels. The match will also be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND W vs ZIM W predicted playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Sree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud.

Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Sharne Mayers, Michelle Mavunga, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Josephine Nkomo (c), Tendai Makusha.

India will look to improve their batting performance and secure the series, while Zimbabwe will aim to level the contest and take the three-match series into a decider.