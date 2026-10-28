IND-W vs ZIM-W 2026 Live Streaming Info, 3rd ODI Match at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara: When, Where, How to Watch India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Smriti Mandhana will be looking to complete her maiden ODI series whitewash as Indian captain when her side takes on Zimbabwe in the third and final match at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi on Wednesday.

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India captain Smriti Mandhana bats in the nets in Vadodara on Monday. (Source: X)

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana will be aiming to complete her first-ever ODI whitewash as captain of the India women cricket team when they take on Zimbabwe in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Wednesday. India have already sealed a series win with two comprehensive victories – by nine wickets in the first ODI and by 121 runs in the second one.

The home side will be pleased that the series win has been achieved without major contribution from their captain Smriti Mandhana. The new Indian captain has scores of 32 and 0 so far in this series.

Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur continued her blazing form from the T20I series to score a brilliant 126 off 121 balls in the second ODI and put on a record 153 runs for the fifth wicket with Deepti Sharma, who also scored a century.

In the first ODI, it was Pratika Rawal who came up with a brilliant couple with a blazing half-century from in-form Shafali Verma, who was batting at No. 3 position. “There were no conversations inside the dressing room about the batting order. Me and Smriti knew that we were going in as openers and Shafali knew as well that she was going in one down because that’s the same batting order that we followed in the Australia tour as well,” Pratika Rawal said in the pre-match press conference in Vadodara on Tuesday.

“I didn’t know, if, there were any conversations. I went with a clear mindset that I am opening for the Indian team and there are no doubts about it,” Pratika added.

India have never lost an ODI match in three previous encounters to Zimbabwe and will look to cap off the series with a whitewash following their 3-0 win in the T20I series.

– & ! Smriti Mandhana is one win away from scripting a special milestone – her first ODI series win as India’s full-time captain! Will #TeamIndia make it 3-0 and wrap up the series in style? #INDvZIM 3rd ODI WED, OCT 28 | 1:50 PM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 28, 2026

Here are all the details about India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI match…

When is India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI match going to take place?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI match will take place on Wednesday, October 28.

Where is India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI match going to take place?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI match will be held at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

What time will India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI match start?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI match will begin at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI match LIVE on TV in India?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI match live streaming in India?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI match Predicted 11

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Jintimani Kalita

Zimbabwe Women: Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo (C), Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare