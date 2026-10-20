IND-W vs ZIM-W 2026 Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I Match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur: When, Where, How to Watch India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Smriti Mandhana's Team India will look to complete a series sweep when they take on Zimbabwe in third and final T20I match in Raipur on Tuesday.

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Smriti Mandhana-led Team India will take on Zimbabwe in third T20I match in Raipur on Tuesday. (Source: X)

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20: Smriti Mandhana will be aiming to complete a whitewash in her first international series in charge as India women cricket team take on Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday. While winning the first T20I match was a struggle as the home side edged home by four wickets, the second win on Sunday was more of a walk in the park as the hosts hammered Zimbabwe by nine wickets.

Captain Mandhana and her deputy Shafali Verma broke multiple world records in T20I cricket in their massive win with more than 12 overs to spare. The Indian opening pair of Mandhana and Shafali Verma became the first batting combination in women’s cricket to score over 1000 runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year.

Indian vice-captain Shafali Verma will be eyeing another massive record as 78 more runs will help her complete 1000 runs in T20I cricket in 2026. South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt is in second place with 824 runs while Mandhana is in third with 821 T20I runs so far this year.

The Indian T20I side have been on a roll this year, having won 10 successive games including wins in ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 and retaining their gold medal in Asian Games 2026 last month. They have also broken their own record by winning 17 T20I matches this year.

One of the finds of the series for India will be 20-year-old Niki Prasad, who made her international debut in the T20I series against Zimbabwe. Niki scored a match-winning 39 in the first T20I match and claimed 2 for 7 in the second game.

“This is my first time with the Indian team and overall the environment in the dressing room is very good. I think Smriti didi is carrying forward the same environment (as her predecessor Harmanpreet Kaur),” she said.

After the T20I series, Team India will begin a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Vadodara from Friday.

Perfectly in her element, perfectly Matchday ready @ImHarmanpreet is all set for the 3️⃣rd #INDvZIM T20I ⏳ #TeamIndia | @mflone_ https://t.co/1KFjYnaAwU — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 20, 2026

Here are all the details about India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I match…

When is India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I match going to take place?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I match will take place on Tuesday, October 20.

Where is India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I match going to take place?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I match will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What time will India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I match start?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I match will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I match LIVE on TV in India?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I match live streaming in India?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (C), Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Niki Prasad, Arundhati Reddy, Nandni Sharma, NR Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo (C), Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare