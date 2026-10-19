IND-W vs ZIM-W 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma break world record by becoming first pair to tally over 1000 runs in T20I cricket in a year

Shafali Verma and Indian captain Smriti Mandhana put on 96 runs in just 7.5 overs in the nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe women team in 2nd T20I match in Raipur on Sunday.

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Smriti Mandhana (left) and Shafali Verma in action during 2nd T20 match vs Zimbabwe in Raipur. (Source: X)

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 2nd T20: Smriti Mandhana has begun her journey as the new captain of the India women’s cricket team by securing a T20I series win over Zimbabwe after the first two game with the home side’s nine-wicket win in the second match in Raipur on Sunday. Skipper Mandana and her opening partner Shafali Verma created a new world record in T20I cricket as well.

Mandhana and Shafali Verma have become the first-ever batting pair to tally over 1000 runs (for any wicket) in T20I cricket in a calendar year during their 96-run opening partnership in only 7.5 overs in the second T20I match, chasing 104 to win. In this blazing stand, captain Mandhana scored 47 off 25 balls with two sixes and six fours while in-form Shafali Verma, who is also the vice-captain of the T20I team, remained unbeaten on 55 off 25 balls with four sixes and six fours.

! #ShafaliVerma brings out the muscle, sending it sailing over the ropes for six! #INDvZIM 2nd T20I | LIVE NOW https://t.co/DKTOV8ZrFK https://t.co/Fjgc59PGih — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 18, 2026

Shafali also broke the record of her captain Smriti Mandhana after notching up his ninth 50-plus score in 2026. It is the most in the history of women’s cricket, breaking the record of Mandhana – who had scored 8 fifty-plus scores in 2024. Former India captain Mithali Raj is third on the list with 7 fifty-plus scores in 2018, level with Hong Kong’s Natasha Miles in 2026.

“Well, Shafali doing her thing in the powerplay, the way she was just whacking, I was really happy to give her a single. And whenever my chances came, I took those on. But yeah, I mean, that’s the brand of cricket we would love playing and we’ll keep continuing doing that,” Indian captain Smriti Mandhana said about Shafali Verma.

Shafali Verma is leading run-scorer in T20I cricket in 2026

The Indian vice-captain has also scored the most T20I runs in 2026 – 922 – surpassing South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, who has 824 runs while Indian skipper Mandhana has managed 821 runs in T20I cricket this year.

“As I said, in 2025, when I sat back in my home, so on that time I just sit and just think what I can improve. So first of all, it came in my mind consistency, consistent, and just score for the team, and I think just analyze the Australian batters, the way they are, their batters doing the things. So just thinking that in my mind and just trying to, you know, get more runs for the team and just keep winning the things,” Shafali Verma said in the post-match presentation on Sunday.

Indian women’s team have now notched up 17 wins in T20I cricket in 2026, breaking their record of 16 wins in 23 matches in 2018. Smriti Mandhana’s side will take on Zimbabwe in 3rd and final T20I match in Raipur on Tuesday, with a series whitewash on their mind.