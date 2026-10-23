IND-W vs ZIM-W 2026 Weather Updates, 1st ODI Match: Will dew play a factor for Smriti Mandhana’s side in Kotambi

Dew could play a major role at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi in Vadodara in the first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe women cricket teams on Friday.

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BCA Stadium in Kotambi will host 1st ODI between India Women team against Zimbabwe on Friday. (Source: X)

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI: Smriti Mandhana will be leading the Indian side for the 5th time in ODI cricket but for the first time as a full-time skipper in the format after taking over from Harmanpreet Kaur. India women cricket team will take on Zimbabwe in the first-ever ODI match between the two sides at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Friday.

After whitewashing the Zimbabwe team in the T20I series in Raipur, the home side will be hoping that the weather in Vadodara also remains clear so that they can continue their dominance in the 50-over contest. The good news for the cricket fans is that there is no prediction for rain in Vadodara for the entire duration of the contest on Friday.

The bright and sunny day is in the offing on Friday with maximum temperature expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius. Wind gusts of around 22kmph should keep players from both sides cool with humidity level quite low around 22 per cent.

However, the one cause of concern for both sides could be possibility of dew in the evening. The temperature is expected to drop down to around 27 degrees for the second half of the contest. So captains Smriti Mandhana or Josephine Nkomo would prefer to win the toss and elect to bowl first.

Check Vadodara weather prediction for India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 1st ODI HERE…

Kotambi pitch should have plenty of runs for batters

India’s last ODI series in Kotambi came against West Indies, a couple of years back in 2024. India women cricket team managed a clean sweep in the series with 3-0 win and posted scores of 314 and 358 in the first two matches of the series.

The pitch at BCA Stadium in Kotambi will be another black soil one and should provide another run-feast if Smriti Mandhana’s side are batting first. “We will think of scoring more than 300. But it will still depend on what happens after the toss and what kind of wicket we get. That will also be in our minds. But if we bat first, we will score at least 300,” Indian ODI vice-captain Deepti Sharma said in the pre-match press conference in Vadodara on Thursday.

“The pitch is very good. From the training session we had, we know it will be a good batting track. We have played so many matches, and our team knows very well how the wickets are going to be and what the conditions will be. So, we are pretty sure about what to expect,” Deepti added.