  • India News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaurs 126, Deepti Sharmas unbeaten 106 power India to 121-run win, secure series as well

IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur’s 126, Deepti Sharma’s unbeaten 106 power India to 121-run win, secure series as well

Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her 8th ODI century with 126 runs as Deepti Sharma hits an unbeaten 106 to power India Women to 328/6 and a 121-run win over Zimbabwe Women in the 2nd ODI in Vadodara.

Written by: Srijal Upadhyay
Published: October 25, 2026, 9:46 PM IST
IND W vs ZIM W
IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI: India beat Zimbabwe, secure series as well (Photo: BCCI Women/X)

India Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 121 runs in the second ODI at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara on Sunday to seal the three-match series. India won the toss and decided to bat first. India posted a big total of 328 for 6 in 50 overs, thanks to brilliant hundreds from Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma. In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 207 in 48.5 overs.

India got off to a bad start. Captain Smriti Mandhana was out for a duck in the second ball of the innings. Shafali Verma also got out quickly after scoring just 8 runs. India were 19 for 2 inside 3 overs.

Read more: IND W vs ZIM W, 2nd ODI: Pratika Rawal's incredible fifty saves India after early collapse

From there, Pratika Rawal and Harmanpreet Kaur rebuilt the innings. Both batted with patience. Pratika played a solid knock of 61 runs off 67 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes. She and Harmanpreet added 124 runs for the third wicket.

Pratika got out in the 23rd over, and Tejal Hasabnis also fell cheaply for 3, leaving India at 148 for 4.

Harmanpreet and Deepti’s record 153-run stand

After the early collapse, Harmanpreet found support in Deepti Sharma. The two senior players played superb cricket and added 153 runs for the fifth wicket off just 137 balls. This is now India’s highest partnership for the fifth wicket or lower in Women’s ODIs.

Harmanpreet was in great touch. Even though Zimbabwe dropped her three times, she made full use of the chances. She scored 126 runs off 121 balls with 15 fours. It was her 8th ODI hundred, and with this, she went past Mithali Raj’s 7 hundreds. Only Smriti Mandhana (14) has more ODI hundreds for India.

At the other end, Deepti Sharma was more aggressive. She remained not out on 106 off 86 balls with 15 fours. It was her second ODI hundred and her first on home soil. She became the first Indian woman to score a hundred while batting at No.6 or lower.

What Harmanpreet Kaur said after her century

Talking about the pitch and her partnership at the innings break, Harmanpreet said: “It wasn’t easy conditions. Nowadays we play a lot of night games. After a long time playing under the sun, difficult conditions to bat in. After losing two wickets, Pratika and I had a very good partnership and then Deepti did the magic on the pitch,” Harmanpreet said to broadcasters at the innings break.

“It wasn’t a true wicket. Initially was holding a bit. Idea was to keep batting and keep holding your shape. That gave us the result today. I just want to enjoy myself on the field. Key is to keep batting and keep enjoying myself. Good thing is that I’m hitting the ball well,” she mentioned.

Zimbabwe fold for 207, India seal series

Chasing a huge target of 329, Zimbabwe never looked comfortable. They kept losing wickets and were finally all out for 207. Vaishnavi Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India with four wickets.

With this win, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

About the Author

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and the latest developments in domestic and international cricket. He earlier worked with Cri ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.