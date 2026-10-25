IND W vs ZIM W, 2nd ODI: Pratika Rawal’s incredible fifty saves India after early collapse

Star batter Pratika Rawal smashed an incredible half-century against Zimbabwe Women in the second ODI of the series at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Kotambi on Sunday.

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Pratika Rawal's incredible fifty vs ZIM W in 2nd ODI (Image - BCCI Women)

IND W vs ZIM W, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana’s Team India is playing the second ODI match of the series against Zimbabwe Women at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Kotambi. Winning this game is important for both teams as it will decide who will move forward in this series.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Playing XI:

Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Modester Mupachikwa(w), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo(c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Jintimani Kalita

Team India had won the toss and decided to bat first. For Team India, Pratika Rawal and Indian captain Smriti Mandhana opened the innings for Team India. Meanwhile, Nomvela Sibanda bowled the first over for Zimbabwe in this second ODI match.

Team India got the early setback in this match as the captain Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for a duck off 2 balls by Nomvelo Sibanda in the first over of the match. After her dismissal, Shafali Varma also failed to sprinkle her magic in the match as she was dismissed for 8 runs off 8 balls.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star player Pratika Rawal displayed her impressive batting performance by playing some good shots to stabilize the team’s innings.

Pratika Rawal, who smashed a hundred for her side in the last match, delivered an exceptional performance. Pratika Rawal remained unbeaten in this first ODI clash. Not only this, she also smashed her century for the Indian team. Speaking about her knock, she scored 100 runs off 96 balls, including 15 fours.

Speaking about this match, Pratika Rawal backed her confidence and showcased an incredible batting performance for India. In today’s match, Pratika Rawal displayed her brilliance in the crucial moment and scored 61 runs off 67 balls. In her knock, she smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 91.04.

#PratikaRawal picks up right where she left off! A shot of authority and it sails away for a maximum! #INDvZIM 2nd ODI | LIVE NOW https://t.co/397CQSxkgd https://t.co/1LyT9NQbdy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 25, 2026

Meanwhile, former Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is also at the crease and playing a great knock for the Indian side in this important clash. Harmanpreet Kaur also completed her fifty and moved the team’s score forward in this ongoing clash.