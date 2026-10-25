IND W vs ZIM W, 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI: Who’s in and who’s out for the important game

Here is the predicted playing XI for the second ODI clash of the series between India Women and Zimbabwe Women. Scroll down to read the full story.

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IND W vs ZIM W, 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI (Image - BCCI Women)

IND W vs ZIM W, 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana’s Team India is ready to take on Zimbabwe in the second match of the ODI series at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Kotambi. Both teams are looking for a victory in this match to seal the series as well.

In the previous match, the women in blue got a chance to bowl first. For India, Shree Charani and Kranti Gaud delivered a remarkable performance by showcasing their brilliance. Speaking about their performances, Kranti Gaud bowled all her overs for India and succeeded in taking three wickets.

Meanwhile, India’s key player Shree Charani also impressed everyone with her brilliant bowling performance and wicket-taking ability. Charani managed to scalp four wickets in the first ODI clash and gave a major setback to the visitors.

Players like Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma also managed to take wickets for Team India. This brilliant bowling performance helped the Indian side bowl out Zimbabwe for 197 runs in 49.5 overs.

The target of 198 runs was a piece of cake target for the Indian team. Indian openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana gave an explosive start to the Indian team by displaying their impressive boundaries at the moment.

Pratika Rawal remained unbeaten in this first ODI clash. Not only this, she also smashed her century for the Indian team. Speaking about her knock, she scored 100 runs off 96 balls, including 15 fours. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper scored 32 runs off 34 balls and was dismissed by Olinder Chare.

After her dismissal, star player Shafali Verma built a great partnership with Pratika Rawal. Shafali Verma continued to display her attacking approach. Shafali Verma took 33 balls where she scored 64 runs, including 5 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 193.94. She played an important role in helping India win this game by a big margin of 9 wickets.

In today’s game, the match will be important for both teams. This match will decide whether Team India maintain their lead or seal the series or whether Zimbabwe levels the series. For this match, let’s see the probable playing XI for both teams for this second ODI clash.

India women vs Zimbabwe women, 2nd ODI Probable Playing XI:

India Women:

DB Sharma, S Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, NR-shree Charani, K Goud, Richa Ghosh, H Kaur, Pratika Rawal, TS Hasabnis, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita

Zimbabwe Women:

CT Dhururu, M Mupachikwa, SM Mayers, CS Mugeri, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, B Biza, Lorraine Phiri, T Makusha, N Sibanda (C), Olinda Chare