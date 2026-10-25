IND W vs ZIM W, 2nd ODI Weather updates: Will rain play spoilsport at Vadodara?

Here are the weather updates for the second match of the ODI series between India women and Zimbabwe women. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India Women vs Zimbabwe Women weather updates (Image - BCCI)

Smriti Mandhana’s Team India is ready to play the second match of the ODI series against Zimbabwe Women. This important game will be played at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Kotambi. Both teams are aiming for a victory in this match to make this ongoing series more interesting.

The last match of this series was a one-sided game as Smriti Mandhana’s side delivered an exceptional performance. There were some star players, who played a crucial role in making this win easier.

In the bowling, players like Shree Charani and Kranti Gaud delivered a brilliant bowling performance to create more problems for Zimbabwe as they were bowled out for 197 runs in 49.5 overs. Discussing their performances, Kranti Gaud bowled 10 overs, where she managed to take three wickets and conceded 42 runs.

Meanwhile, Shree Charani took a four-wicket haul and gave a major setback to Zimbabwe. This impressive bowling performance helped them bowl out for 197 runs.

In their batting performance, Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhan’s solid start created massive pressure on Zimbabwe as their attacking approach mindset helped the Indian side to reach the target in 27.1 overs. Speaking about their performances, Pratika Rawal played an incredible knock for her side as she completed her 100 runs off 96 balls and played a key role for India to win.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma’s knocks also helped to finish this match early and seal the match by a big margin of 9 wickets.

This game is also going to be an important one as the match is being played at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Kotambi. Ahead of this game, let’s see how the weather will play their part.

Vadodara is expected to have sunny weather on Sunday. The day may be hot, with the temperature going up to 36°C. Humidity is expected to stay between 30% and 40%. The weather looks good for the cricket match, with clear skies expected.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI:

India Women:

DB Sharma, S Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, NR-shree Charani, K Goud, Richa Ghosh, H Kaur, Pratika Rawal, TS Hasabnis, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita

Zimbabwe Women:

CT Dhururu, M Mupachikwa, SM Mayers, CS Mugeri, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, B Biza, Lorraine Phiri, T Makusha, N Sibanda (C), Olinda Chare