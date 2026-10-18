IND W vs ZIM W 2nd T20I: Shafali Verma smashes 55 as India beat Zimbabwe to seal series under new captain Smriti Mandhana

Shafali Verma smashes 55 off 25 as Smriti Mandhana-led India beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets in 2nd T20I to take 2-0 lead. Read on for the full story.

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Shafali Verma smashes 55 as India beat Zimbabwe to seal series (Photo: BCCIWomen/X)

India produced a dominant performance to defeat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the second women’s T20I on Sunday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Opener Shafali Verma smashed a quickfire 55 off just 25 balls, while captain Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47 as India chased down the target of 103 in only 8.5 overs.

The victory also gave Mandhana a series win at the start of her full-time captaincy stint. India’s bowlers had earlier restricted Zimbabwe to 102/8, setting up a comfortable chase for the hosts.

Shafali Verma attacks Zimbabwe bowlers

Shafali and Mandhana made the chase look easy with an explosive opening partnership. The pair added 96 runs in quick time, putting India firmly in control from the start.

Shafali reached her 22nd T20I half-century in just 26 balls, hitting off-spinner Beloved Biza for a six to bring up the milestone. She attacked the Zimbabwe bowlers throughout her stay at the crease, including Michelle Mavunga, whom she hit for two fours and a six in three consecutive deliveries.

Power on display Shafali Verma at it Updates ▶️ https://t.co/kECmCQJzty #TeamIndia | #INDvZIM | @mflone_ | @TheShafaliVerma https://t.co/HoLfxfQab1 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 18, 2026

Mandhana also looked in good touch. The India skipper struck four boundaries in a row off pacer Nyasha Gwanzura before finishing the match with a well-timed inside-out six over the infield off Olinder Chare.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana finishes it off in style #TeamIndia with a clinical 9️⃣-wicket win to clinch the series 2-0 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/kECmCQJzty #INDvZIM | @mflone_ https://t.co/O7MAN9o4J3 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 18, 2026

India bowlers restrict Zimbabwe to 102/8

Earlier, Zimbabwe struggled to build momentum after choosing to bat first. India’s bowlers kept the pressure on from the opening overs and made it difficult for the visitors to score freely.

Pacer Nandani Sharma provided an early breakthrough by bowling opener Kelis Ndhlovu for a duck off 11 balls. Zimbabwe managed only 20 runs in the Powerplay, losing one wicket and hitting just one boundary during the phase.

Beloved Biza departed soon after the Powerplay, leaving Zimbabwe in trouble. The visitors needed a partnership to steady their innings, and captain Josephine Nkomo found support from Chipo Tiripano.

Tiripano and Nkomo offer resistance

Tiripano made 34 from 32 balls and Nkomo remained unbeaten on 27. The pair added 45 for the fourth wicket to offer some stability for Zimbabwe in the middle overs.

Tiripano made the most of her opportunity, hitting two consecutive reverse-swept boundaries off left-arm spinner Shree Charani. The partnership helped Zimbabwe score 56 runs between overs seven and 15, but India soon broke through again.

Off-spinner Niki Prasad dismissed Tiripano, with wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh completing the catch. Prasad then trapped Nyasha Gwanzura lbw, moving close to a hat-trick before the over ended.

India seal series with one match left

Prasad finished with figures of 2/7 as India’s bowlers combined to keep Zimbabwe to a modest total. Shafali and Mandhana then completed the chase with little trouble, ensuring India won the series with one match still to play.

India will now look to finish the series with another strong performance in the third T20I, while Zimbabwe will aim to respond after two defeats.