IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd ODI: Vaishnavi Sharma becomes 2nd youngest Indian with five-for, helps India beat Zimbabwe to complete 3-0 clean sweep

Vaishnavi Sharma takes maiden five-wicket haul 5/39 to become second youngest Indian to take five-for in WODIs as India beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets to complete 3-0 series sweep in Vadodara.

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Vaishnavi Sharma become second youngest Indian to take five-for in WODIs (Photo: BCCI Women/X)

India Women completed a dominant 3-0 series clean sweep after thrashing Zimbabwe Women by 8 wickets in the third and final ODI at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma was the star with her maiden five-wicket haul as India bowled Zimbabwe out for just 131 in 39.5 overs. Then openers Pratika Rawal and Shafali Verma hit unbeaten fifties to chase down the target in just 17 overs.

Vaishnavi’s five-for, Satghare’s early strike bundle out Zimbabwe for 131

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first but their batting failed once again. Sayali Satghare gave India a perfect start by removing Loryn Phiri for a 6-ball duck in the second over.

Kranti Gaud then dismissed Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano for 4, caught by Shafali Verma at point. Vaishnavi joined the attack and removed Beloved Biza for just 1 off 16 balls.

Zimbabwe were 25/3 at one stage. Modester Mupachikwa and captain Josephine Nkomo then tried to repair the damage. Mupachikwa scored 37 off 48 balls with 7 fours, while Nkomo made 35 off 67 balls with 4 fours. They added 27 runs for the fourth wicket.

But Vaishnavi was too clever. She tossed the ball wide to invite Mupachikwa out of the crease and Yastika Bhatia completed a sharp stumping. She later removed Chiedza Dhururu (20) and Nyasha Gwanzura (10) to complete her five-wicket haul.

Vaishnavi finished with excellent figures of 5/39 in 10 overs, while Sayali Satghare took 2/11 in 6 overs and Kranti Gaud picked 2/23. Zimbabwe could not build any big partnership and folded for 131.

The moment she will never forget Vaishnavi Sharma is loving every bit of it Updates ▶️ https://t.co/j7kcglDDH0 #TeamIndia | #INDvZIM | @mflone_ https://t.co/NjPq6Vce85 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 28, 2026

Youngest Indians to take five-wicket haul in WODIs

With this spell, Vaishnavi Sharma also entered the record books:

Deepti Sharma – 18 years, 179 days (2016)

Vaishnavi Sharma – 20 years, 314 days (2026)

Kranti Gaud – 21 years, 345 days (2025)

Vaishnavi became the second youngest Indian ever to take a five-for in Women’s ODIs and the first Indian to do it against Zimbabwe Women.

Pratika Rawal and Shafali Verma power India to easy win

Chasing a small target of 132, India lost an early wicket. Nomvelo Sibanda dismissed Yastika Bhatia for a duck on the very first ball, caught by Francisca Chipare.

But after that, it was all India. Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol added 59 runs for the second wicket. Deol scored 19 off 19 balls with 4 fours before being caught by Mupachikwa off Loryn Phiri.

Then Pratika Rawal and Shafali Verma finished the game in style. Rawal stayed not out on 59 off 56 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes. Shafali was more aggressive and smashed 51 not out off just 26 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes.

Both added an unbeaten 74-run stand for the third wicket and took India home at 133/2 in 17 overs.