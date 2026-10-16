IND W vs ZIM W: Free entry for women in Raipur T20Is after Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai’s suggestion

IND W vs ZIM W: Women fans to get free entry in Raipur for T20I series after Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai's suggestion. Matches start Oct 16.

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Team India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma (Photo: BCCIWomen/X)

Women cricket fans will have an opportunity to watch India’s upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe in Raipur without paying for tickets. The Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) has decided to offer free entry to female spectators for all three matches after Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai suggested the move, according to a state cricket association source.

The series will begin on October 16 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. The second and third T20Is are scheduled for October 18 and 20, with all three matches starting at 7 PM IST.

Chhattisgarh CM suggests free entry for women

The decision followed a meeting between Sai and officials of the CSCS, who invited the chief minister to attend the matches. During the meeting, he suggested waiving ticket charges for female spectators, and the association agreed to introduce free entry.

“The Chhattisgarh CM suggested free ticketing for female spectators yesterday when he was invited to watch the T20I games by the state association. This happened because of the CM’s suggestion, as one cannot refuse the CM’s suggestion,” a source was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The source also pointed to the ongoing Navratri celebrations, saying that more women in the stands would add to the festive atmosphere in Raipur.

“Navratri is also going on, and having as many female spectators as possible in the T20I matches will add more spark to the festive season in Raipur,” further said the source.

The CSCS delegation that invited Sai included president Mohan Das, director Vijay Shah, former president Mukul Tiwari and secretary Vintesh Agrawal. G S Murthy, Vinay Bajaj and other office-bearers were also present.

The association later announced the decision on its social media accounts, urging women supporters to fill the stands and cheer for the Indian team.

Raipur set for its first women’s international match

The series will mark an important moment for both teams. Smriti Mandhana will begin her tenure as India’s full-time captain, while Zimbabwe will play its first bilateral series against India. Raipur is also set to host its first women’s international cricket match.

Following the T20I series, the teams will travel to Vadodara for three ODIs scheduled between October 23 and 28.

Surat replaces Delhi as Women’s T20 Trophy venue

In another development, Surat has been named the replacement venue for the Elite Group A matches of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, which were originally scheduled to take place in New Delhi. The group fixtures will begin on October 26 at CK Pithawala Ground and Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

The shift comes because of limited ground availability in Delhi. Arun Jaitley Stadium is scheduled for pitch and drainage improvements, while Palam Grounds are being used for Ranji Trophy matches.

“Delhi did not have the grounds due to red ball games also running simultaneously. Surat will host the group games and the change is also visible on the BCCI website,” said a source aware of the development to IANS.

Defending champions Maharashtra will compete in Elite Group A alongside Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Goa, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Assam.