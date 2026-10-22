IND W vs ZIM W: Jintimani Kalita replaces Renuka Singh Thakur in India women’s ODI squad ahead of Zimbabwe series

BCCI replaces Renuka Singh Thakur with Jintimani Kalita in India Women's ODI squad vs Zimbabwe. Renuka ruled out as she builds workload at CoE.

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Jintimani Kalita replaces Renuka Singh Thakur in India’s ODI squad (Photo: BCCI)

IND W vs ZIM W: India have made a change to their women’s ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against Zimbabwe, with Jintimani Kalita replacing fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the change on Thursday, October 22, ahead of the opening ODI in Vadodara.

Renuka has been ruled out of the series as she continues to build the bowling workload required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. The selection committee has brought in Kalita, who was part of India’s recently concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Why Renuka Singh Thakur has been replaced

According to the BCCI, Renuka is still working towards the bowling volume needed to compete in ODI cricket. The team management has therefore opted not to include the experienced pacer in the upcoming series.

Kalita has travelled with the Indian team to Vadodara and will join the squad for the three ODIs. Her inclusion gives India another bowling option as the side prepares to continue its home assignment against Zimbabwe.

The change comes as Smriti Mandhana begins her full-time captaincy stint in white-ball cricket. She will lead India in the ODI series, with Deepti Sharma serving as vice-captain.

India complete 3-0 T20I series sweep

The squad update follows India’s convincing performance in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. India won all three matches in Raipur, completing a 3-0 sweep before the teams moved to the ODI leg of the tour.

India won the opening T20I by four wickets, followed by a nine-wicket victory in the second match. The hosts then finished the series in style, beating Zimbabwe by 92 runs in the third T20I after posting 216/7.

The clean sweep gives India a positive start to Mandhana’s full-time captaincy tenure and momentum heading into the 50-over matches. The ODI series will also provide the team with an opportunity to assess its combination and bowling options in a different format.

India women’s updated ODI squad

India’s updated ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita

Renuka’s absence means India will head into the series with a revised bowling group, while Kalita gets an opportunity to be part of the ODI setup.

India vs Zimbabwe ODI series schedule

The first ODI will take place in Vadodara on Friday, October 23, with the match scheduled to begin at 2 PM IST. The second ODI is set for Sunday, October 25, while the third and final match will be played on Wednesday, October 28. Both matches will also begin at 2 PM IST.

India will look to carry their T20I form into the ODI series as they continue their home campaign against Zimbabwe.