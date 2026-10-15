IND W vs ZIM W: Smriti Mandhana eyes historic milestone, become first cricketer with 5000 runs in women’s T20Is

Smriti Mandhana eyes creating history by becoming first cricketer to score 5000 runs in women's T20Is. India to face Zimbabwe in three-match T20I series from October 16.

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Smriti Mandhana eyes historic milestone, become first cricketer with 5000 runs in women's T20Is (Photo: IANS)

IND W vs ZIM W: Smriti Mandhana is set to begin her journey as India’s full-time T20I captain with a major milestone within reach. The left-handed opener needs 133 more runs to become the first cricketer to score 5,000 runs in women’s T20 internationals.

India will face Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series starting October 16. The series will give Mandhana her first assignment as India’s full-time captain and an opportunity to create history in the shortest format.

Mandhana has scored 4,867 runs in 172 innings and remains the leading run-scorer in women’s T20Is. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates is second on the list with 4,758 runs, followed by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu.

Player Team Time Period Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana India 2013-2026 179 4867 124 127.47 2 37 Suzie Bates New Zealand 2007-2026 186 4758 124* 108.60 1 28 Harmanpreet Kaur India 2009-2026 210 4346 103 110.56 1 18 Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka 2009-2026 173 4311 119* 115.02 4 16 Sophie Devine New Zealand 2006-2026 158 3817 105 123.20 1 24 Beth Mooney Australia 2016-2026 125 3783 117* 126.47 2 31

Mandhana closes in on 5,000 T20I runs

Reaching the 5,000-run mark would be another major achievement in Mandhana’s international career. She has been one of India’s most consistent batters in the format and will be keen to continue that form in her new leadership role.

The opener has also been in good touch recently, scoring two half-centuries and a century in her last eight T20I appearances. Her performances will be important as India prepare for the Zimbabwe series.

New captain says batting will not change

Mandhana has made it clear that becoming captain will not affect her natural approach at the crease. She believes her experience in the leadership group over the years will help her handle the responsibility without changing her batting style.

“I have been the vice-captain for the last almost 10 years. So, I have been part of the leadership role and I wouldn’t say it is an extremely new thing. But for sure, it is something to look forward to and hopefully, I can do justice to the role,” Mandhana said.

She also explained that taking responsibility while batting has been part of her game since her teenage years.

“I have become a captain on the field; there should be no changes in my batting. My coach used to tell me when I was 15 years old, ‘Whenever you bat, always think you are the captain’.

“You always take that responsibility, and those things have never changed. If the ball is in the zone, I will still go for it. I will still play whatever (way) the team needs (me to),” she added.

India’s batting leaderboard

Mandhana currently leads the women’s T20I run-scoring chart, with Bates and Harmanpreet among the closest players to her. A strong series against Zimbabwe could see her reach the landmark early in her captaincy tenure.

India will hope their new skipper’s form carries into the series as the team begins another chapter under her leadership.