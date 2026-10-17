IND W vs ZIM W: Veda Krishnamurthy explains India’s early batting collapse, lauds Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad partnership

Veda Krishnamurthy analyses India Women's early batting struggles vs Zimbabwe Women, praises match-winning stand between Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad.

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IND W vs ZIM W: Veda Krishnamurthy lauds Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad partnership (Photo: BCCI Women/X)

India began their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe Women with a four-wicket victory, chasing down a target of 115 with 26 balls remaining. While the win gave India a 1-0 lead, former cricketer and JioStar expert Veda Krishnamurthy pointed out the early batting problems and praised the partnership between Deepti Sharma and debutant Niki Prasad.

Speaking on JioStar’s Cricket Live, Veda discussed how India’s batters struggled initially against slower deliveries before the middle-order partnership brought the chase back on track.

Veda Krishnamurthy explains India’s early batting struggles

India lost a few early wickets while chasing the modest target, as Zimbabwe’s slower bowlers made scoring difficult. Veda felt the Indian batters needed time to adjust to the pace and conditions.

“India lost a couple of wickets early on, it takes time to adjust to slower bowlers, and that is exactly what happened. The batters had been practising at a certain pace to prepare for the level of competition they face globally, particularly against teams like Australia and England.”

She added that the match could help India prepare better for similar challenges in the remaining games.

“However, this game was an eye-opener for the Indian batters. There is no taking away from the class of the top-order players, but I believe they will be much better prepared in the next game.”

Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad build match-winning stand

With India under pressure after losing wickets, Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad joined hands to guide the team towards victory. Veda praised Deepti’s attacking approach and explained how her experience helped the young debutant settle at the crease.

“It was an excellent partnership. You needed someone with that experience to come in, especially when the wickets fell. Deepti Sharma is a very versatile batter, and the left-right-hand combination also throws the bowlers off.”

Veda said Deepti’s intent allowed Niki to understand the situation and play her natural game.

“The attacking intent Deepti brought allowed Niki Prasad to take her time and understand the situation. Deepti took the pressure on herself and took on the bowlers, making it easier for Niki to get going in the middle overs.”

Veda praises Niki Prasad’s composure on debut

The 20-year-old Niki impressed with her calm approach despite walking in during a difficult phase of the chase. Veda highlighted the youngster’s ability to handle pressure, recalling her previous experience in the Women’s Premier League.

“Niki Prasad was brilliant, as batter and as a cricketer. She is only 20, but she has the composure of a much more mature and experienced player. That is why she has been able to handle pressure and deliver an innings like this.”

Veda also noted that Niki adapted quickly when India’s early wickets changed her expected role in the batting order.

“When things shift so rapidly, it gives a batter less time to overthink and instead focus on what needs to be done.”

India will face Zimbabwe in the second T20I on October 18, with the match scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST. The game will be available live on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network.