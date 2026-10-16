IND W vs ZIM W 2026 1st T20: Will rain play a spoilsport in Smriti Mandhana’s captaincy debut in Raipur

Here is the weather report for the first clash of Smriti Mandhana as Indian captain against Zimbabwe at the Shaheed Veer Narayan International Stadium, Raipur.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-w-vs-zim-w-will-rain-play-a-spoilersport-in-smriti-mandhanas-maiden-captaincy-game-8536625/ Copy

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women weather report (Image - X)

Team India women’s is ready to face Zimbabwe women’s in an intense match. This important clash will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan International Stadium, Raipur, India. This match is going to be important for the Indian team as Smriti Mandhana will handle the team’s responsibilities after Harmanpreet Kaur’s stepping down as captain across all the formats.

It’s going to be interesting how Smriti Mandhana will handle the women in Blue’s responsibility, as she has already got the experience to handle the role of skipper as she handled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB’s) captaincy in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), where Smriti Mandhana succeed to made her side win twice in 2024 and 2026 seasons.

Now, the challenge is a little bigger for her, as she has got a big responsibility and burden as well to take forward the team’s legacy with a winning mindset and impressive skills.

Well, this important match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan International Stadium, Raipur. Things also depend on the weather updates for this match. The current temperature in Raipur is 31° C, there are chances it could drop to around 28° C during the night.

However, there will be 72 percent humidity, which indicates the expectation of a dew factor later in the evening.

Also Read: IND W vs ZIM W: Free entry for women in Raipur T20Is after Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai’s suggestion

India W vs Zimbabwe W squads:

India W: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani

Zimbabwe W: Josephine Nkomo (c), Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Chiyedza Dhururu (wk), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Tendai Makusha, Sharne Mayers, Christine Mutasa

India women predicted playing XI vs Zimbabwe women predicted playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma (VC), G Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma.

Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Nyasha Gwanzura, Christine Mutasa, Michelle Mavunga, Loryn Phiri, Tendai Makusha, Kudzai Chigora, Nomvelo Sibanda (c).

Also Read: IND W vs ZIM W 2026 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch India women vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I