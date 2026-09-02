India A set to face New Zealand A before senior teams clash in all-format series later this year

The upcoming series will also have a major role in the World Test Championship

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India's captain Shubman Gill and teammates pose with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after the second Test between India and Sri Lanka ended in a draw, during the fifth day of the match at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, August 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Pratik Koli)

India A will play three four-day matches against New Zealand A in Christchurch from October 24 as part of preparations for the senior series, the Kiwi Cricket board announced on Tuesday. The games will give India’s red-ball players an important chance to prepare for the two-Test series against New Zealand later in the tour.

The India A matches are part of New Zealand Cricket’s domestic red-ball schedule for the Plunket Shield. The three games will be played in Christchurch and will come before the senior teams meet in the Test series. NZC said the domestic red-ball season will get an international touch with New Zealand A hosting India A.

India’s senior team is set to tour New Zealand for a full white-ball and red-ball assignment. The tour will include five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests. The Test series will begin in Wellington from November 19 to 23, with the second match scheduled in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

The India A games will therefore give players looking to break into the Test side a chance to get used to New Zealand conditions. The longer format will also allow the players to work on their batting, bowling and fitness ahead of the main Test series.

The senior Indian team will be looking for a better result against New Zealand this time. New Zealand made history on their previous Test tour of India in 2024-25, becoming the first visiting team to complete a 3-0 series sweep in India. The defeat was a major setback for India and remains one of the most difficult Test series in recent years.

The upcoming series will also have a major role in the World Test Championship. India are currently fifth in the WTC table with 68 points from 11 Tests and a points percentage of 51.52.

New Zealand are third with 52 points from six Tests and a points percentage of 72.22. Australia lead the table with 80 per cent, while South Africa are second with 75 per cent.

India recently missed the chance to improve their position in the WTC standings during their tour of Sri Lanka. They won the first Test in Galle but the second match in Colombo ended in a draw. India had enforced the follow-on after making 503/9 and bowling Sri Lanka out for 290, but Sonal Dinusha’s second century of the match helped the hosts save the game. India won the series 1-0 but remained fifth in the WTC table.

India now face seven more Tests in the current WTC cycle, with two against New Zealand and five against Australia. The New Zealand tour will therefore be an important part of India’s push to move into the top two.