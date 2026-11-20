India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Harshit Rana IN, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam OUT

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma are set to feature in a star-studded India A team in their opening ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match against Nepal in Doha on Friday.

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Tilak Varma (from left), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma. (Image: AI)

IND A vs NEP Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Tilak Varma’s India A team will open their Group B campaign in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament with a clash against Nepal at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha on Friday. It will be a 50-overs-a-side contest with Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi featuring in this format after a while.

The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener has only featured in 13 List A matches in his career while scoring 564 runs with a best of 190 and a strike-rate of 176.8 with 1 hundred and 2 fifties. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, has turned out in 69 List A games while scoring 2196 runs at an average of 33.78 with a strike-rate of 100.18 with 4 hundreds and 8 fifties and best of 170.

The India ‘A’ playing 11 are likely to feature other IPL stars like Prabhsimran Singh, Ayush Badoni and Rinku Singh apart from captain Tilak Varma. The tournament will be great opportunity for Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana to test his fitness after a long injury lay-off since the white-ball tour of England earlier this year.

Along-side Rana, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav and Gujarat Titans left-arm pacer Arshad Khan are expected to be the other two fast bowlers. The spin bowling department is expected to be handled by all-rounders and left-arm spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Harsh Dubey while Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam having to bide his time.

Punjab Kings all-rounder Suryansh Shedge might also miss out on the playing 11 spot with the pitch at Doha expected to be helpful for the slow bowlers.

Nepal, on the other hand, are led for leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichchane. The former Delhi Capitals star has an excelled record in ODI matches with 167 wickets in 83 games at an average of just 19.62 while in List A games, he has claimed 222 wickets in 109 matches at an average of 18.92.

The side also features experience Nepal batter Kushal Bhartel, who has turned out in 74 ODI games for his country.

India and Pakistan kick off their #DPWorldMensAsiaCupRisingStars2026 campaigns tomorrow against promising UAE and Nepal sides. Should be a good one! ✍️ #ACC https://t.co/U2SKwxe0oQ — Asian Cricket Council (@ACCMedia1) November 19, 2026

India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 4 Predicted 11

India A: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Kumal (WK), Ishan Pandey, Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Basir Ahmad, Pawan Sarraf, Pratis GC, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav