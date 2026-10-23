India A vs New Zealand A 2026: Henry Nicholls named in strong Black Caps squad featuring 11 international cricketers

NZC have announced a strong team featuring some top international cricketers for three-match series between India A and New Zealand A beginning on Saturday.

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New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls. (Photo: IANS)

India A vs New Zealand A 2026: The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) association have name a strong 19-member squad for the three ‘four-day games between India and New Zealand ‘A’ sides beginning in Lincoln from Saturday. The ‘A’ series is set to serve as preparation for the two-match Test between the two side beginning on November 19.

The first ‘unofficial’ Test will be played at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln from October 24 to 27, with the second scheduled at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from October 31 to November 3 and the third returning to Lincoln from November 7 to 10. India ‘A’ is featuring several Test players with including Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar.

Canterbury’s Rhys Mariu will captain New Zealand ‘A’ in the first two matches, while the captain for the third game will be decided later, according to a NZC statement on Friday.

The squad includes Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Fisher, Mitch Hay, Jayden Lennox, Ben Lister, Henry Nicholls and Tim Robinson, who have represented New Zealand at the international level. Nick Kelly, New Zealand’s newest centrally contracted player, is also in line to feature in the third match.

The series will run simultaneously with the white-ball matches between India and New Zealand and the home nation’s domestic 50-over competition – the Ford Trophy. Thirteen players will be assembled for each match, with the remaining squad members available for domestic duties.

New Zealand Cricket’s head of high performance development Pete Sanford said the matches would help develop the country’s player pool. “We’re really looking forward to hosting India A,” Sanford said in a NZC release.

“They’ve announced a very strong line-up which poses a great opportunity for growth as players to test their strengths against international class,” he added.

Canterbury all-rounder Cam Paul is also in line to make his New Zealand ‘A’ debut after missing the previous tour through injury. The 21-year-old has taken five-wicket hauls twice in his five first-class career and boasts a bowling average of just under 22.

“You always want to test yourself against the best and potentially playing against some of those guys is a huge opportunity,” Paul said.

New Zealand A Men take-on an India A side featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant in three Four-Day matches, starting tomorrow in Lincoln. Watch all matches LIVE on NZC YouTube https://t.co/HS0sTWVgfF — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 23, 2026

New Zealand A squads for four-day matches against India A

1st Match: Rhys Mariu (C), Matt Boyle, Max Chu, Kristian Clarke, Dean Foxcroft, Zak Gibson, Mitch Hay (WK), Curtis Heaphy, Simon Keene, Jayden Lennox, Jarrod McKay, Tim Robinson, Fraser Sheat

2nd Match: Rhys Mariu (C), Matt Boyle, Kristian Clarke, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Zak Gibson, Mitch Hay (WK), Curtis Heaphy, Simon Keene, Jayden Lennox, Jarrod McKay, Tim Robinson, Fraser Sheat

3rd Match: Adi Ashok, Matt Boyle, Max Chu (WK), Dean Foxcroft, Curtis Heaphy, Simon Keene, Nick Kelly, Ben Lister, Rhys Mariu, Jarrod McKay, Cam Paul, Henry Nicholls, Fraser Sheat.

India A squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Rishabh Pant (WK)*, Dhruv Jurel (C and WK), Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar

Note: * Subject to fitness