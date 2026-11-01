India A vs New Zealand A, 2nd Unofficial Test; Matthew Boyle’s century helps hosts fight back after early wickets

New Zealand A reach 218/3 on Day 2 of the second unofficial Test against India A, with Matthew Boyle scoring an unbeaten century and Dean Foxcroft making 80 runs.

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Matthew Boyle's century helps New Zealand A fight back (Image - X)

New Zealand A fought back after losing three early wickets and ended Day 2 of the second unofficial Test against India A at 218/3 on Sunday. Matthew Boyle scored 107 runs and was still batting at the end of the day. Dean Foxcroft also remained not out on 80 runs. The two batters added 205 runs for the fourth wicket without losing their wickets.

Boyle faced 148 balls and hit 14 fours and one six. Foxcroft scored 80 runs off 180 balls, including nine fours. Both batters stayed at the crease and helped New Zealand A recover after a poor start.

New Zealand A lost three wickets for just 13 runs in the first eight overs. Indian bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar gave India A a good start.

Siraj dismissed New Zealand A captain Rhys Mariu for four runs. Dhruv Jurel took the catch behind the stumps. Mukesh then dismissed Curtis Heaphy for four runs and Tim Robinson for three runs. New Zealand A were struggling at 13/3.

After this, Boyle and Foxcroft came together and stopped more wickets from falling. They played carefully and started adding runs. Boyle hit attacking shots to reach his century, while Foxcroft stayed at the crease and scored runs at a steady pace.

Their partnership helped New Zealand A reach 218/3 in 62 overs. Mukesh took two wickets for 44 runs in 16 overs. Siraj took one wicket for 49 runs in 16 overs. Washington Sundar and Akash Deep could not take any wickets.

Earlier, India A scored 346 runs before losing all their wickets in the first innings. They added 55 runs to their overnight score of 291/7.

India A captain Dhruv Jurel completed his century on Day 2. He had ended Day 1 on 99 not out. Jurel was later out for 105 runs off 171 balls. He hit 11 fours and three sixes. Akash Deep also scored 68 runs off 116 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes. His innings helped India A cross 300 runs.

Jurel and Akash Deep started the day by continuing their batting from Day 1. However, Brett Randell dismissed Jurel when India A reached 297 runs. This also ended their partnership for the eighth wicket.

Akash Deep kept scoring runs before Kristian Clarke dismissed him. Mukesh Kumar remained not out on five runs as India A finished their innings at 346.

For New Zealand A, Fraser Sheat took four wickets for 63 runs in 24 overs. Brett Randell and Jarrod McKay took two wickets each.

At the end of Day 2, New Zealand A were 128 runs behind India A’s total and had seven wickets left. Boyle and Foxcroft will look to continue their partnership on Day 3 and help their team get closer to India’s score.