India A vs New Zealand A, 3rd Unofficial Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch in India?

India A are all set for their final match against New Zealand A in the unofficial Test series. The third four-day game will begin on November 7 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, New Zealand.
The first two matches between the sides ended in draws. Both teams will now look to finish the series on a winning note. For fans in India who want to catch the action, the match will be available on television as well as online. Here are the complete live telecast and streaming details.
The third unofficial Test will be played from November 7 to November 10. The game is being played in New Zealand, so Indian viewers will have to wake up early morning to catch the action.
The toss will be held at 3:00 AM IST while the match will begin at 3:30 AM IST.
For the fans who are looking to watch the match on TV, it can be watched live on Sony Sports Network. The broadcaster will provide live coverage of the third unofficial Test in India.
Those who prefer watching cricket on their phones or laptops can follow the match online through SonyLIV. The live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
India A and New Zealand A have not managed to get a result in either of the first two unofficial Tests, with both games ending in draws. The final match will give the two sides another chance to push for a victory.
India A’s players will also be keen to make good use of the game and spend time in the middle in New Zealand conditions. With the series coming to an end, both teams will be hoping to put in a strong performance in Lincoln.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.