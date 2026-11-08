India A vs New Zealand A: Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar hit fifties as hosts take 428-run lead

Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar scored half-centuries to help India A declare their first innings at 464/5 against New Zealand A in the third unofficial Test. Prasidh Krishna then picked up two wickets to leave the visitors at 36/2, trailing by 428 runs at stumps on Day 2

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

India A dominated the second day of the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A, thanks to half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar. The hosts declared their first innings at 464/5 before fast bowler Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets to leave New Zealand A struggling at 36/2 at stumps on Sunday.

India A resumed Day 2 at 227/2 and added 237 runs to their overnight total. Captain Jurel led the scoring with 71 off 95 balls, while Tilak remained unbeaten on 81 and Washington finished on 50 not out.

B Sai Sudharsan, who was unbeaten on 77 at the end of the opening day, could not complete his century. The left-handed batter added just 11 runs to his overnight score before Zak Gibson bowled him for 88 off 255 deliveries.

Jurel then joined Tilak in the middle and added 31 runs to the total. The India A captain reached his half-century off 75 balls and struck nine fours and two sixes during his 71-run knock. Cameron Paul eventually ended his innings.

Tilak, who is part of the India A squad as a backup option in the absence of Rishabh Pant, continued to hold one end together. He shared a 44-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 25 before being dismissed by Gibson. Matthew Boyle took the catch to give the New Zealand bowler his second wicket of the innings.

Washington then joined Tilak, and the pair put together an unbeaten 114-run partnership for the sixth wicket. They took India A past the 400-run mark, with Tilak completing his fifty off 131 deliveries. Washington also reached the milestone, taking 107 balls to get there.

Tilak struck five fours and two sixes, while Washington hit two boundaries in his unbeaten innings. India A eventually declared at 464/5 after batting for 146 overs.

New Zealand A had a difficult start to their reply. Prasidh Krishna, who returned to the side after recovering from a left hamstring injury, dismissed openers Rhys Mariu and Curtis Heaphy. Mariu was dismissed for a duck, while Heaphy managed 19 runs.

At stumps, New Zealand A were 36/2, with Dean Foxcroft unbeaten on 10 and Zak Gibson on one. The visitors trail by 428 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah also bowled an impressive opening spell, finishing the day with figures of 0/11, while Prasidh returned 2/12. Both pacers are featuring in the final India A game as part of their preparation for the upcoming Test series.

The first two unofficial Tests between the sides ended in draws.