India A vs New Zealand A: Heavy rain cancels day three proceedings as visitors hold lead

Persistent rain washed out the entire third day’s play in the third and final unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A on Monday, denying both teams an opportunity to get more match practice ahead of the upcoming two-Test series.

New Zealand A were 36/2 in reply to India’s first-innings total of 464/5 declared when play ended on the second day. The visitors still trailed by 428 runs, with India A in a strong position to push for a result before the weather intervened.

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The washout was particularly disappointing for India’s Test pace duo Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, who are returning to action after breaks. Both players are part of India’s preparations for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and were expected to get valuable game time during this fixture.

Bumrah bowled six overs on the second evening after India declared their innings but went wicketless. Prasidh, meanwhile, made an immediate impact with the ball, picking up both wickets to fall in New Zealand A’s innings.

The two pacers were looking to build match rhythm before the senior team’s assignments, but the rain prevented them from getting further opportunities on Monday.

Jaiswal scores second consecutive century

India A’s strong batting performance on the second day was led by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who continued his good form on the tour with another century. The left-handed opener scored 102, making it his second consecutive hundred in the unofficial Test series.

Sai Sudharsan also contributed with an important 88, while wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel scored 71. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 81, and Washington Sundar added an unbeaten 50 as India A declared at 464/5.

The middle order ensured India maintained its scoring rate after Jaiswal’s dismissal and gave the team a substantial first-innings total.

New Zealand A had a difficult start to their reply. Prasidh Krishna dismissed both batters to fall, leaving the visitors at 36/2 by stumps. Bumrah also had an opportunity to bowl on the second evening but could not add to the wicket tally.

Unofficial Test series ends without a result

The third match is the final fixture of the unofficial Test series, with the first two games also ending in draws. The rain-affected third contest has now made it difficult for either side to force a result.

India’s main focus will be to keep Bumrah and Prasidh ready for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. The washout has reduced their chances of getting extended match practice before the international assignment.