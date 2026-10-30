India A vs New Zealand A, 2nd Unofficial Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj in action

India A vs New Zealand A 2nd unofficial Test Live Streaming: Check when, where, how to watch IND A vs NZ A match live online at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln.

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Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj (Photo: BCCI)

India A will aim for a better show with the bat when they face New Zealand A in the second unofficial four-day Test starting Saturday at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. The match will be crucial as India prepare for the main Test series against New Zealand from November 19.

All eyes will be on Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj. Padikkal is in red-hot form, while Siraj has joined the squad to get some match practice before the big series.

Padikkal shines, top order fails in first game

India A had a tough start in the first unofficial Test. They were bowled out for just 113 runs in the first innings in only 39.3 overs. But Padikkal played a stunning knock in the second innings. The left-hander scored 199 runs and helped India A post 516 runs and set a target of 313. He also took two wickets with his spin bowling.

Yash Rathod also did well with scores of 44 and 66. But the top order is still a worry. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored only 17 and 5, while KL Rahul failed with 0 and 4. Rahul will now join the ODI team and will not play the second match.

His place will be taken by 21-year-old Shikhar Mohan from Jharkhand. Mohan had a great Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season with 613 runs, including a double hundred.

Sai Sudharsan also made a comeback with 91 in the second innings after a duck in the first. Captain Dhruv Jurel had a poor game with 1 and 2. Washington Sundar showed some fight with a fifty.

Siraj to boost pace attack before main series

In bowling, Auqib Nabi was the best with six wickets – three in each innings. Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep also took three wickets each in the first innings. India A almost won the first game but bad light and New Zealand A’s fight saved the match.

Mohammed Siraj’s entry will make the pace attack stronger. He wants to get ready for the World Test Championship series where he will bowl with Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are expected to play the third unofficial Test in Lincoln, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy. So this second match is the last chance for many players to impress.

New Zealand A eye strong comeback

For New Zealand A, captain Rhys Mariu scored 76 in the first innings. Curtis Heaphy made 44 and 90, while Dean Foxcroft scored 51 and 42. Simon Keene was their best bowler with six wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

When and where to watch India A vs New Zealand A 2nd unofficial Test live?

The India A vs New Zealand A 2nd unofficial Test will start on Saturday at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. The match will start at 3:30 AM IST.

Live streaming and telecast details:

The India A vs New Zealand A 2nd unofficial Test live streaming will be available on the New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel and NZC website. There will be no live TV telecast of the match in India. Fans can also follow the live score on the NZC Live Score centre.

India A and New Zealand A squads:

India A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Rathod, R. Smaran, Dhruv Jurel (C) (WK), Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Shikhar Mohan, Mukesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra (WK).

New Zealand A: Rhys Mariu (C), Matt Boyle, Max Chu, Kristian Clarke, Dean Foxcroft, Zak Gibson, Mitch Hay (WK), Curtis Heaphy, Simon Keene, Jayden Lennox, Jarrod McKay, Tim Robinson, Fraser Sheat.