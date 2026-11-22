India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Abhishek Sharma fights back with blazing half-century

Abhishek Sharma smashed a quick half-century to lead India's fightback after two early wickets against Pakistan A in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

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Abhishek Sharma's explosive fifty against Pakistan A (Image - BCCI)

India A need 314 runs to win this game. Pakistan A made 313 runs in the first half. It was a big score. India A had to bat well from the start.

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the batting for India A. Ali Raza bowled the first over for Pakistan. He bowled well. India made only one run in that over. In the second over, Abhishek hit his first six. He hit the ball over point. India were 8 for no loss after two overs.

Then India lost two wickets fast. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went out for 11 runs off 13 balls. Mohammad Imran Randhawa got him out. He was caught by Abdul Samad. Ayush Badoni came in at number three. He did not stay long. He went out for zero runs. Ali Raza bowled him out. India were 26 for 2 after 4.3 overs. The start was not good. Pakistan were on top at that time.

Tilak Varma joined Abhishek in the middle. Tilak was slow at the start. He was trying to get set. He made 2 runs off 11 balls. Abhishek had to score most of the runs. He did not change his game. He kept looking for runs.

In the eighth over, Abhishek hit Randhawa hard. He hit 24 runs in that over. He left the first ball. Then he hit a four through mid-off. Then he hit a four through cover. Then he hit a six over point. Then he hit one more six over extra cover. Then he hit a four through point. India moved to 56 for 2 after eight overs. Abhishek was on 40 runs off 20 balls. That over changed the game.

After that over, Pakistan tried to slow him down. They bowled well. Tilak also started to get a few runs. The two men kept the score going. They did not take too many risks. They took singles and waited for bad balls.

Abhishek kept going. He was now near his fifty. In the 14th over, he hit a six over deep square leg. That six took him to 50 runs off 31 balls. India were 71 for 2 after 13.3 overs. The team was back in the game.

That was the story of his fifty. India were in trouble at 26 for 2. The game looked hard. Abhishek’s hitting in the eighth over and his fast fifty brought India back in the game.

India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, playing XIs

Pakistan A: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad (C), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim and Ali Raza.

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav.