India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Harshit Rana’s on-field clash with Pakistan player steals the show – WATCH

Harshit Rana's on-field clash with Pakistan player grabbed attention as Pakistan A scored 313 runs against India A in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

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Harshit Rana's on-field clash with Pakistan player (Image - BCCI)

Pakistan has scored 313 runs in 49.2 overs against India A in Doha. Pakistan won the toss and said they will bat first. India A now need 314 runs to win.

Pakistan made a fast start. Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat hit the ball well. They made 65 runs in the first seven overs. Shamyl made 33 runs off 23 balls. He hit four fours and two sixes. He was out in the eighth over. He hit the ball up. Harshit Rana took the catch. Ayush Badoni bowled the ball. Maaz made 50 runs. He went out for 59 runs off 63 balls. He was caught out off Suryansh Shedge in the 20th over. Rohail Nazir went out for zero runs. Harshit Rana got him out.

Hasan Nawaz then hit well. He made 79 runs off 82 balls. He hit five fours and four sixes. It was the best batting of the day. He was out in the 39th over. Ayush Badoni took his catch. Suryansh Shedge bowled the ball. At that time, Pakistan were 230 for 5. Captain Abdul Samad made 28 runs. Then he was run out.

After Hasan went out, Farhan Yousaf hit well. He made 56 runs off 48 balls. He hit four fours and two sixes. He also made 50 runs. He took Pakistan past 300 in the 47th over. Mohammad Imran Randhawa gave him good help. He made a quick 23 runs off 14 balls. He hit one four and two sixes. In the end, India A got all of Pakistan out for 313. Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana took two wickets each. Ayush Badoni took one wicket. Harshit gave away 77 runs in his 10 overs.

The big moment was Harshit Rana’s fight with Mohammad Imran Randhawa. It happened in the 40th over. Randhawa was batting with Farhan Yousaf. Harshit was bowling. Randhawa hit the ball to the leg side. He ran for one run. While he ran, his shoulder hit Harshit. Harshit did not like it. He turned to Randhawa at once. The two men said hard words to each other. Harshit even walked near Randhawa. Randhawa did not stay quiet. He said words back. Thirteen runs came off that over. Pakistan were 245 for 5 after 40 overs.

Some rivalries bring out a different beast. Harshit Rana is that beast. Watch India A vs Pakistan A in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvPAK https://t.co/UqamGJrT7R — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026

The fight did not stop fast. Both men kept talking. The other players came near them. In the end, the umpire had to come in. He stood between them. He asked them to calm down and play the game. This is what India vs Pakistan is all about. Full heart, full fight, and no one gives up. Randhawa went out soon after. Ayush Badoni took his catch. Vipraj Nigam bowled the ball. He made 23 runs. Pakistan were 264 for 6 at that time. But his fight with Harshit was the moment that all fans talked about.

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