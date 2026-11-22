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India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 LIVE: Tilak Varma and co eye another massive win

India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 LIVE:Follow live score updates, ball-by-ball action and key moments as Tilak Varma-led India A take on arch-rivals Pakistan A in a crucial Group B clash in Doha

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Representative image. (Photo: Tilak Varma/X)

It’s time for another India vs Pakistan contest, this time in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars ODI tournament. It was only last weekend that the Indian and Pakistani youth teams met each other in the U-19 Asia Cup final where the boys in blue clinched a victory for the ages, chasing down a total of 338 to complete a breathtaking 1-run win.

Earlier in the tournament, the Pakistan Shaheens had beaten India. Less than two weeks later, the two nations will lock horns again in another Asia Cup game at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

In the previous edition of the tournament, which was played in the T20 format, the Indian team, which was then led by Jitesh Sharma, had bowed out of the competition after losing to Bangladesh in the semi-final.

This year, the team is being led by Indian senior T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma.

India A opened their Asia Cup Rising Stars campaign with a massive 306-run victory over Nepal at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

After being asked to bat first, India A posted 332/9 in 50 overs, thanks to centuries from captain Tilak Varma and wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra.

Tilak scored 107 off 113 balls, while Kushagra smashed 117 off 102 deliveries. Their partnership helped India recover from an early collapse and build a strong total. Suryansh Shedge also provided a late boost with an unbeaten 36 off just 14 balls.

In reply, Nepal suffered a dramatic collapse and were bowled out for just 26 in 11.3 overs. Prince Yadav led India’s bowling attack with five wickets, while Harshit Rana picked up four. Shahbaz Ahmed claimed the remaining wicket.

India A’s 306-run win was one of the biggest victories of the tournament. Today, the Indians will be hoping to produce a similar performance and improve their chances of reaching the last stages.