India A vs Pakistan A Predicted Playing 11: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open with Abhishek Sharma again?

India A will face Pakistan A in a key Rising Stars Asia Cup clash in Doha. Check the predicted playing XIs, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma.

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India A vs Pakistan A Predicted Playing 11: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open with Abhishek Sharma again? (Photo: BCCI)

The biggest clash of the group stage of ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will be played on Sunday, 22nd November when India A and Pakistan A will face off. Both teams opened their campaigns with wins and will now look to build on that in Group B.

India A recorded a massive 306-run victory against Nepal, and Pakistan A beat the UAE by 61 runs. Both sides will be keen to put on a show with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, starting at 3:30 PM IST.

India A will enter the contest with confidence after their dominant opening performance. Captain Tilak Varma and wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra struck centuries against Nepal. Pakistan A, meanwhile, will depend on their in-form batting unit to challenge the Indian side.

India A Predicted Playing XI: Same Winning Combination Likely

India A are expected to retain most of the players who featured in the match against Nepal. But the team management can think of bringing in Prabhsimran Singh in place of Ayush Badoni.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma are likely to open the innings, followed by Badoni and captain Tilak Varma. Kushagra is expected to take the wicketkeeping duties, with Rinku Singh and Suryansh Shedge providing strength in the lower middle order.

India A Predicted Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma (C), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav.

Players To Watch For India A

Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra will be important after scoring 107 and 117 runs respectively against Nepal. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will also be a key player at the top of the order. With the ball, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav will lead India’s pace attack after taking four and five wickets respectively in the opening match.

Pakistan A Predicted Playing XI: Defending Champions Eye Another Win

Pakistan A are also expected to stick with their winning combination against the UAE. The defending champions had beaten India A by 128 runs in the 2023 edition final and would hope to repeat that feat.

Pakistan A Predicted Playing XI: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad (C), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Sufyan Moqim.

Players To Watch For Pakistan A

Shamyl Hussain scored 62 off 39 balls against the UAE, while Maaz Sadaqat contributed 53 runs. Captain Abdul Samad made 39 and will be expected to play an important role in the middle order. Sufyan Moqim, who picked up three wickets in the previous match, will be Pakistan A’s key spin option.

India A vs Pakistan A: Who Has The Edge?

India A has the advantage with their deep batting line up and good bowling effort in first match. But Pakistan A have match-winners of their own, so this is a tough tie to call.

Note: These are predicted playing XIs. The confirmed teams will be announced at the toss, scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.